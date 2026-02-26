Unveiling the 2026 Championship Play-Off Structure: A 10-Team Battle for Glory (2026)

RFL confirms 10-team Championship playoff structure with Grand Final date set

The RFL has revealed the playoff system for the 2026 Championship season, just as the new season begins. With the addition of Salford RLFC to the league, the playoff structure is now finalized.

Initially, a 10-team playoff system was confirmed, but questions arose after Featherstone Rovers were denied RFL membership. The RFL has now assured fans that the playoff format will remain 10-team strong, utilizing an enhanced McIntyre system.

The Championship Grand Final is scheduled for the weekend of October 10th and 11th, one week after the Super League Grand Final. This confirmation provides clarity on the playoff structure and the championship's final showdown.

Here's how the Championship playoffs will unfold:

The top two teams in the league will secure a bye in the first week, ensuring they have a second chance even if they lose in subsequent rounds.

Week one will feature four games: seventh to tenth-placed teams battle in eliminators, while third to sixth-placed teams play qualifying games.

In week two, qualifying finals and elimination finals determine the remaining contenders.

By week three, only six teams remain, with qualifying final winners advancing to home semi-finals.

The semi-final stage follows a standard bracket, with the highest-ranked semi-final winner earning home advantage for the Grand Final.

The RFL has provided a detailed breakdown of the playoff structure, ensuring fans can follow the action week by week. Check out the latest episode of The Serious About Rugby League Show for more insights.

The 2026 Championship playoffs are set to be an exciting affair, with teams battling for a spot in the Grand Final. Stay tuned for more updates as the season unfolds!