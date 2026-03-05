Unveiling the $2 Million Richard Mille RM 41-01 Soccer Tourbillon Watch - A Diehard Fan's Dream! (2026)

Welcome to Watch Guy Watches, GQ's monthly curation of high-end timepieces for the true watch nerds among us. Last week, I was invited to the Richard Mille boutique on Rodeo Drive to check out an as-yet-unreleased watch that, frankly, I had zero desire to hold in my hand. Not because it wasn’t cool—believe me, I wanted one. It was more the fact that handling a complex mechanical object worth nearly $2 million makes me kinda nervous. So, what does $1,940,000 get you in a watch these days? In the case of the RM 41-01 Tourbillon “Soccer,” it quite frankly gets you one of the most compelling chronographs I’ve ever seen in the metal, or, in this case, the Dark Blue Quartz TPT. But here's where it gets controversial... This being a Richard Mille watch, everything is turned up to 11. For one, the maison spent five years developing a brand-new hand-wound movement made from Grade 5 titanium, with dual column wheels, a 70-hour power reserve, and all sorts of protections against shock and magnetism (crucial if things get rowdy in the stands, or—heaven forbid—you accidentally drop it on the floor of the Rodeo Drive RM boutique). Finally, it’s skeletonized up the wazoo, leaving many of its 650 components on full view via the sapphire dial and caseback. And this is the part most people miss... The RM 41-01 takes things a step further (several steps, actually) by adding a suite of features that only Richard Mille could bring together in a single watch. Not only does the chronograph have flyback capability with central minutes and seconds totalizers, but there’s also a tourbillon—great for improving chronometric accuracy while you’re waving a giant flag in the ultras section—and two special soccer-related features. The first, a patented “match-phase indicator,” advances a small revolving display at 9 o’clock with each reset of the flyback chronograph to track the game (1st half, 2nd half, 1st overtime, and 2nd overtime). The second, visible at 5 and 11 o’clock, is a special goal tracker: Activated via the pushers on the right side of the case, it counts upwards to eight along a horizontal scale, allowing the wearer to keep score at a glance. Now, let’s talk about the controversy. Some might argue that a $2 million watch is an overstatement for a soccer timer. But here's where it gets thought-provoking... H. Moser & Cie Streamliner Tourbillon Concept Ceramic You’d be forgiven for assuming that the company that once made a watch out of cheese had already made one out of ceramic. But no: The new Streamliner Tourbillon Concept Ceramic is Moser’s first foray into the wild world of this space-age material, whose lightweight, scratch-resistant, hypoallergenic properties make it an ideal material for a watch case. In contrast to an anthracite grey case and bracelet with both polished and satin-finished surfaces, this version of Moser’s distinctive Streamliner has a fiery red dial crafted from Grand Feu enamel, with a tourbillon visible at 6 o’clock featuring Moser’s signature double-hairspring. Paired to a matching ceramic integrated bracelet, it’s a distinctly 21st-century take on the classic luxury sports watch. Vacheron Constantin Overseas Titanium Tourbillon Speaking of modern riffs on the integrated-bracelet luxury sports watch concept of the 1970s, check out the newest version of Vacheron Constantin’s Overseas Titanium Tourbillon. Combining a lightweight titanium case with an ultra-thin automatic movement and a tourbillon regulator, it boasts a richly-hued burgundy dial that immediately sets it apart from its brethren. Measuring 42.5mm in diameter, this Overseas might seem like a large piece, but thanks to a case thickness of just 5.65mm—not to mention its titanium construction—it’s surprisingly easy on the wrist. Slim d’Hermès Squelette Lune 2015’s Slim d’Hermès was a revelation, proving once and for all that a brand known for crafting some of the world’s most covetable leather goods could also turn out some of the loveliest timepieces in the world. In 2021, the French maison expanded the lineup with a skeletonized moonphase-equipped model, the Slim d’Hermès Squelette Lune, with a titanium case, a platinum bezel, a white gold crown, and a grey dial. Now, Hermès is releasing two fresh executions of this handsome 39.5mm dress watch, one in polished platinum with a matching bezel and a blue dial, and one in bead-blasted titanium with an anthracite DLC-treated bezel, a grey dial, and a movement whose bridges appear in a cool vert d’eau (aqua green) shade. In either execution, it’s one of the most tastefully understated additions to the skeletonized watch genre we’ve seen in some time.
Unveiling the $2 Million Richard Mille RM 41-01 Soccer Tourbillon Watch - A Diehard Fan's Dream! (2026)
References
- https://pagesix.com/2026/02/17/style/dennis-basso-pays-tribute-to-the-it-girls-of-the-past/
- https://wwd.com/runway/fall-2026/london/roksanda/review/
- https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-features/stars-burberry-trench-canvas-self-expression-new-campaign-1238632361/
- https://www.gq.com/story/watch-guy-watches-february-2026
- https://wwd.com/accessories-news/jewelry/jemima-kirke-unhinged-host-completedwork-micro-play-1238619877/
- https://wwd.com/runway/fall-2026/new-york/adam-lippes/review/
Top Articles
NAB Show 2026: Registration is Open! What's New?
The Unlikely Bond: Rob and Michele Reiner's Journey with a Death Row Inmate
Why Oil Prices Aren't Skyrocketing Despite Geopolitical Chaos
Latest Posts
Unraveling the Microbial Mystery: How Gut Bacteria Impact Brain Evolution
Australian Tennis Rising: Emerson Jones' Impressive Win at Brisbane International
Recommended Articles
- Trump's Trade Threat: How Will It Impact Santander's Webster Acquisition?
- Could Octopuses Replace Humans as Earth’s Dominant Species? Scientists Weigh In
- Remembering Lou Holtz: A Legendary Coach's Impact on College Football
- Viral Fruit Bucket Ice Cream Trend: Aiko Garden Review & Where to Find It!
- New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Game Story, Scores/Highlights - 03/04/2026
- Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Breakup Explained: What’s Next for Gotham in DC’s ‘Bad Seeds’ Event?
- Rob Thompson's Broken Finger: Toshiba Brave Lupus' Six-Week Loss
- Apple's New MacBook Neo: A Cheaper Alternative or a Compromise?
- Rich Bisaccia's Surprising Move: From Packers to Clemson
- Luton Town 2-1 Northampton: Hatters' Comeback Secures Vertu Trophy Final Spot! | Walsh Masterclass
- King County Executive Zahilay's 100-Day Milestone: Tightening Finances and Governance
- Tragic Drowning of Two Sisters at Snowdonia: A Cautionary Tale
- Iran-Israel Conflict: US Defense Secretary Hegseth on Air Attacks and War Strategy
- NFL Free Agency 2026: Top 10 Reunions That Make Sense | NFL IQ Analysis
- NSW Man Charged with Manslaughter in Ayahuasca Ceremony Tragedy
- World Baseball Classic 2026: Aaron Judge Leads USA's Quest for Glory
- AEW Dynamite: March 4th Preview - MJF vs. Kevin Knight for the World Title
- Canberra's Motocross State Titles: Rain, Riders, and Record-Breaking Action
- Could Octopuses Replace Humans as Earth's Dominant Species? Scientists Weigh In
- Detroit Tigers vs Dominican Republic 2026: Juan Soto's Triple & Homer Highlight Epic Showdown!
- Colton Parayko's Future: Blues Trade to Sabres, What's Next?
- Two Sisters Drown While Paddling at Snowdonia Beauty Spot
- Detroit Tigers vs Dominican Republic 2026: Juan Soto's Triple & Homer Highlight Epic Showdown!
- David Roddy Joins Denver Nuggets: Former Colorado State Star Returns Home!
- Seattle Mariners' Top 30 Prospects for 2026: A New Generation
- Colton Parayko's Future: Blues Trade to Sabres, What's Next?
- Drug breakthrough for children with rare form of extreme epilepsy
- Putintseva Stuns Former Champ Badosa at Indian Wells! 🎾🔥
- Google Ends 30% App Store Fee: What It Means for Developers and Users
- Baseball's Resurgence: Can MLB Sustain Its Newfound Popularity?
- Rich Bisaccia's Surprising Move: From Packers to Clemson
- Harry Maguire's 15-Month Sentence: The Truth Behind the Greece Incident
- Two Sisters Drown While Paddling at Snowdonia Beauty Spot
- New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox: Highlights and Story of the Game - March 4, 2026
- Harry Styles Honors Liam Payne: 'Live Life to the Fullest' | Emotional Tribute & New Album Insights
- Drug breakthrough for children with rare form of extreme epilepsy
- Colton Parayko's Future: Blues Trade to Sabres, What's Next?
- SpaceX Falcon 9 Jellyfish Sky: March 4, 2026 Cape Canaveral Launch Explained
- Drug breakthrough for children with rare form of extreme epilepsy
- William Osula's Last-Minute Magic: How Newcastle Stunned Manchester United
- Aaron Rodgers' Future: Uncertain Retirement or Another NFL Season?
- What Animal Will Rule Earth After Humans? | Evolution's Wild Future
- Colton Parayko's Future: Blues Trade to Sabres, What's Next?
- Tragic Drowning of Two Sisters at Snowdonia: A Cautionary Tale
- Starbucks Expands to Nashville: New Office, Job Opportunities, and More
- Inspiring Stories: Beauden's Baseball Journey & Joe's Musical Talent
- Yulia Putintseva Upsets Paula Badosa in Indian Wells 2026 Opener! | BNP Paribas Open Highlights
- St. Louis Blues Projected Lineup: March 4 at Seattle
- Rob Thompson's Broken Finger: Toshiba Brave Lupus' Six-Week Loss
- WNBPA Committee Rejects Latest CBA Proposal: 'Not Worth Taking'
- World Baseball Classic 2026: Aaron Judge Leads USA's Quest for Glory
- Tom Hanks' WWII Documentary: A Memorial Day Premiere Event
- Colton Parayko's Future: Blues Trade to Sabres, What's Next?
- Canada’s first sky-high glass cube experience opens in B.C. this spring
- Roman Anthony: ESPN's Top 33 Player in Baseball - A Rising Star for the Red Sox
- Detroit Tigers vs Dominican Republic 2026: Juan Soto's Triple & Homer Highlight Epic Showdown!
- iOS 26.3.1 Update: Bug Fixes and Studio Display Support
- Detroit Lions Free Agency 2026: Tight End Options and Best Fits
- Rediscovered Michelangelo? Expert Claims Unsettle Renaissance Scholars
- Tragic Drowning of Two Sisters at Snowdonia: A Cautionary Tale
- Aaron Rodgers' Future: Uncertain Retirement or Another NFL Season?
- Bruce Johnston's Beach Boys Journey: 61 Years of Music and Memories
- Jai Opetaia Responds to IBF Ultimatum: 'Don't Listen to Everything You Read on the Internet'
- South Korea in Crisis: Why the KOSPI Plunged and What It Means for Global Markets
- World Baseball Classic 2026: Aaron Judge Leads USA's Quest for Glory
- Maryland's Controversial Health Care Bill: Will It Drive Up Costs?
- Explosion Rocks Logan Township, NJ: 4 Injured, Residents Terrified
- AEW Dynamite Preview: MJF's Title Reign, Women's Championship Showdown, and More!
- Great Britain vs San Diego Padres 2026: Harry Ford's RBI & Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s Home Run Highlights
- Elon Musk's Twitter Trial: Billionaire Takes the Stand in Securities Fraud Case
- Canada’s first sky-high glass cube experience opens in B.C. this spring
- Iran-Israel Conflict: US Defense Secretary Hegseth on Air Attacks and War Strategy
- Tragic Drowning of Two Sisters at Snowdonia: A Cautionary Tale
- Roman Anthony: ESPN's Top 33 Player in Baseball - A Rising Star for the Red Sox
- Yulia Putintseva Upsets Paula Badosa in Indian Wells 2026 Opener! | BNP Paribas Open Highlights
- Can 10-Minute Online Programs Really Help with Depression? | Mental Health Research
- Drug breakthrough for children with rare form of extreme epilepsy
- Ryan Gosling's SNL Hosting Dreams Shattered! | Promo Clip
- King County Executive Zahilay's 100-Day Milestone: Tightening Finances and Governance
- Starbucks Expands to Nashville: New Office, Job Opportunities, and More
- Aaron Rodgers' Future: Uncertain Retirement or Another NFL Season?
- St. Louis Blues Projected Lineup: March 4 at Seattle
- Tragic Drowning of Two Sisters at Snowdonia: A Cautionary Tale
- Rediscovered Michelangelo? Expert Claims Unsettle Renaissance Scholars
- Rediscovered Michelangelo? Expert Claims Unsettle Renaissance Scholars
- King County Executive Zahilay's 100-Day Milestone: Tightening Finances and Governance
- Elon Musk's Twitter Trial: Billionaire Takes the Stand in Securities Fraud Case
- Giants Release Captain Bobby Okereke: 2025 Stats, Career Highlights, and NFL Future
- Roman Anthony: ESPN's Top 33 Player in Baseball - A Rising Star for the Red Sox
- Yulia Putintseva Upsets Paula Badosa in Indian Wells 2026 Opener! | BNP Paribas Open Highlights
- Colton Parayko's Future: Blues Trade to Sabres, What's Next?
- World Baseball Classic 2026: Aaron Judge Leads USA's Quest for Glory
- Remembering Lou Holtz: College Football Legend and Notre Dame Icon
- Patriots Move On From Stefon Diggs: Cap Space and Potential Free-Agent Targets
- AEW Dynamite: March 4th Preview - MJF vs. Kevin Knight for the World Title
- AEW Dynamite Preview: MJF vs. Kevin Knight, Thekla vs. Thunder Rosa - March 4, 2026
- Detroit Tigers vs Dominican Republic 2026: Juan Soto's Triple & Homer Highlight Epic Showdown!
- NRL 2026 Round 1: Lomax Stance, Turbo Warning & Manly's Bold Start | Talking Pts
- Iran-Israel Conflict: US Defense Secretary Hegseth on Air Attacks and War Strategy
- Luis Hernández: The Future Star of the Giants Debuts in 2026!
Article information
Author: Kieth Sipes
Last Updated:
Views: 6313
Rating: 4.7 / 5 (67 voted)
Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Kieth Sipes
Birthday: 2001-04-14
Address: Suite 492 62479 Champlin Loop, South Catrice, MS 57271
Phone: +9663362133320
Job: District Sales Analyst
Hobby: Digital arts, Dance, Ghost hunting, Worldbuilding, Kayaking, Table tennis, 3D printing
Introduction: My name is Kieth Sipes, I am a zany, rich, courageous, powerful, faithful, jolly, excited person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.