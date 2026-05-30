Unveiling Specialized Gravity Racing's California Team Camp: An Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Look (2026)

Ever wondered what it takes to prepare for a gravity racing season at the highest level? Join us as we pull back the curtain on Specialized Gravity Racing's exclusive pre-season team camp in California, where the world's top riders fine-tune their skills and strategies for the upcoming challenges. But here's where it gets controversial—with the team facing a significant 7+ second gap from first place in New Zealand, the pressure is on. Are they ready to close the gap, or is this the beginning of a new chapter in their racing journey? And this is the part most people miss—the behind-the-scenes teamwork, the cutting-edge technology, and the sheer determination that go into every second shaved off the clock.

Published on February 28, 2026, by Ed Spratt, this insider's look at the Specialized Gravity Racing team camp offers a rare glimpse into the world of elite gravity racing. From the latest gear to the intense training sessions, every detail is meticulously planned to ensure the team is race-ready. But it's not just about the bikes and the tracks—it's about the camaraderie, the shared goals, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

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Author Info: Ed Spratt, a seasoned contributor with over 4,484 articles since joining Pinkbike on March 16, 2017, brings his expertise and passion to this piece, ensuring you get the most comprehensive and engaging coverage.

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Comments:

- WRCDH: 'I was hoping for a Specialized Gravity Racing + CBP counterfeit smuggling bust at the Port of Long Beach!'

- neimbc: 'After the 7+ second gap in NZ, they’ve got their work cut out for them.'

Join the Conversation: What do you think it takes to close a 7+ second gap in gravity racing? Is it all about the rider, the bike, or something else entirely? Share your thoughts below—we’d love to hear your take!