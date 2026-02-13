Unveiling Rúna: The Interactive Troll Toy at Disneyland Paris (2026)

Get ready for a magical experience at Disneyland Paris! The highly anticipated World of Frozen is set to open its doors, and it's bringing along a unique and interactive addition - Rúna, the baby troll toy. But here's where it gets exciting: Rúna isn't just any ordinary toy; she's a technological marvel!

Rúna: The Interactive Troll Toy

Imagine adopting your very own baby troll, equipped with cutting-edge technology that brings her to life. Rúna will captivate guests with her adorable reactions and interactions. With a simple touch, she'll blink, wiggle her ears, and even light up, creating a truly immersive experience. But that's not all - Rúna can communicate with other trolls, adding a social element to her charm.

Check out this exclusive footage, courtesy of DisneyParis Hub, showcasing Rúna's enchanting interactions:

But wait, there's more! Rúna isn't limited to her own world. She can interact with the enchanting Arendelle locations, villages, and even the beloved Queens Anna and Elsa. With over 50 sounds and movements, Rúna promises an engaging and dynamic presence.

An Exclusive Adventure

Rúna will be an exclusive offering at the World of Frozen in Disney Adventure World, located within Disneyland Paris. Mark your calendars, as World of Frozen is set to open its gates on March 29, 2026. Get ready to explore this magical realm and discover the wonders it holds.

And this is the part most people miss: Rúna's interactive nature adds a whole new layer of immersion to the Frozen experience. It's a bold move by Disney, and we can't wait to see how guests react!