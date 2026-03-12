Unveiling Rooster Fighter: A Sneak Peek at Adult Swim's Anime Sensation (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling adventure with the exclusive trailer reveal of Adult Swim's anime series, Rooster Fighter! This highly anticipated adaptation of Shu Sakuratani's manga is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of action and humor. But here's where it gets controversial... Is Keiji truly humanity's greatest defender, or is there more to his story? Find out as we dive into the world of Rooster Fighter and explore the complex themes that lie beneath the surface. Don't miss the premiere on Saturday, March 14 at midnight ET/PT, and join the discussion in the comments below! But first, check out the trailer and get ready for an epic journey.