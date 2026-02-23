Unveiling Parkside Fare: Universal Studios Florida's New Snack Stand (2026)

Universal Studios Florida has unveiled the name and menu of its new snack stand, Parkside Fare, replacing the former Expo Eats. The new stand offers a similar variety of snacks and beverages, including smoked turkey legs, pretzels with cheese sauce, and a range of drinks. The stand is located near Animal Actors on Location and features a gazebo and a space for food ordering. While the stand is not yet listed on the Universal app, visitors can expect to find it near the attraction. With its new name and menu, Parkside Fare is sure to be a popular spot for hungry guests. What do you think of the new snack stand? Share your thoughts on social media! For more Universal Studios news, follow Universal Parks News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For Disney Parks news, visit WDWNT.

Unveiling Parkside Fare: Universal Studios Florida's New Snack Stand (2026)

References

Top Articles
How Andover Town Youth FC Recovered £30,000 After Devastating Fraud: Community Spirit Saves the Day!
A38 Bridge Defect: Emergency Repairs Shut Down Busy Route Overnight - Full Recap
24 Degrees or Below: Optimal Room Temperature for Older Aussies' Sleep and Stress Reduction
Latest Posts
Jamie's Top 3 Watches of 2025: Old, New, and Borrowed
Francesco Bagnaia's MotoGP Struggles: The Impact of Lean Angle Braking
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Rubie Ullrich

Last Updated:

Views: 6212

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (72 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rubie Ullrich

Birthday: 1998-02-02

Address: 743 Stoltenberg Center, Genovevaville, NJ 59925-3119

Phone: +2202978377583

Job: Administration Engineer

Hobby: Surfing, Sailing, Listening to music, Web surfing, Kitesurfing, Geocaching, Backpacking

Introduction: My name is Rubie Ullrich, I am a enthusiastic, perfect, tender, vivacious, talented, famous, delightful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.