Unveiling Parkside Fare: Universal Studios Florida's New Snack Stand (2026)

Universal Studios Florida has unveiled the name and menu of its new snack stand, Parkside Fare, replacing the former Expo Eats. The new stand offers a similar variety of snacks and beverages, including smoked turkey legs, pretzels with cheese sauce, and a range of drinks. The stand is located near Animal Actors on Location and features a gazebo and a space for food ordering. While the stand is not yet listed on the Universal app, visitors can expect to find it near the attraction. With its new name and menu, Parkside Fare is sure to be a popular spot for hungry guests.