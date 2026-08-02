Unveiling Ken Russell's 'The Devils': A Long-Awaited Cinematic Experience (2026)

The long-censored masterpiece, Ken Russell's The Devils, is finally set to grace cinemas with its uncut, 4K restoration. This marks a significant moment for cinema enthusiasts and a triumph for artistic freedom. Warner Bros.' boutique label, Clockwork, is bringing this controversial film to audiences on October 16th, offering a rare glimpse into Russell's bold vision. The story of Urbain Grandier, a 17th-century Catholic priest accused of witchcraft, has been a subject of fascination and controversy since its inception. Personally, I find it intriguing how a film based on true events can be both captivating and deeply problematic, especially when it challenges societal norms and religious beliefs. The film's journey to the screen has been a tumultuous one, to say the least. When it was first released, critics and the Vatican deemed it blasphemous, leading to its cancellation at the 1971 Venice Film Festival. The planned public viewing was canceled to avoid protests, and the film was later banned in several territories, including Italy. The film's X rating in the UK and the U.S. was a result of significant edits, which Russell later sought to restore in 2004. The new restoration, which debuted at Cannes last month, is a testament to the film's enduring legacy and the determination of its creators. The process of restoring The Devils began in January of this year, at a meeting in Berlin with Clockwork's Christian Parkes and Spencer Collantes. The fact that Warner Bros. is releasing the film is a significant step forward, and it's fascinating to consider the impact this will have on modern cinema. The film's controversial nature and its enduring legacy make it a must-see for anyone interested in the history of cinema and the power of artistic expression. What makes this particularly fascinating is the film's ability to provoke thought and discussion, even decades after its initial release. The fact that the film has been restored to its original vision is a victory for the art form, and it's exciting to see it finally receive the recognition it deserves. From my perspective, The Devils is a powerful reminder of the importance of artistic freedom and the impact that a single film can have on society. It raises a deeper question about the role of art in challenging societal norms and pushing the boundaries of what is acceptable. A detail that I find especially interesting is the film's ability to capture the complexity of religious beliefs and the impact that they can have on individuals and society as a whole. The film's journey to the screen is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of preserving artistic vision. The fact that the film has been restored to its original vision is a victory for the art form, and it's exciting to see it finally receive the recognition it deserves. In my opinion, The Devils is a masterpiece that deserves to be seen by a wider audience, and I can't wait to see how it will be received by modern audiences. The film's impact on cinema and its enduring legacy make it a must-see for anyone interested in the history of the art form and the power of artistic expression.