Unveiling Doctor Who's Iconic Props: A Fan's Dream Auction (2026)

For avid fans of the beloved BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who, an exciting opportunity has emerged—an online auction that allows enthusiasts to bid on remarkable pieces of television history. This auction features a selection of "iconic" memorabilia that is sure to pique the interest of many.

One of the standout items available for bidding is a sonic screwdriver that was famously wielded by David Tennant during his return as the 14th doctor. Also on the auction block is a cracked Tardis that has been "screen-matched" to the episode Eve Of The Daleks from the show's thirteenth series. These collectibles offer fans a tangible connection to their favorite moments from the series.

In addition to these treasures, other noteworthy items include the Joy To The World light-up sonic screwdriver recently showcased by the 15th doctor, portrayed by Ncuti Gatwa, as well as a dalek from the episode Asylum Of The Daleks from the seventh series. Each lot will commence bidding at £100, and in a generous move, 20% of the proceeds will be donated to BBC Children In Need, adding an element of charity to this exciting sale.

Doctor Who first graced the screens in 1963 and ran until 1989, before being revitalized in 2005 with Russell T Davies at the helm as showrunner and head writer. The series continues to be filmed in Cardiff, showcasing its rich Welsh heritage and vibrant storytelling.

Stephen Lane, the CEO of Propstore, which is facilitating the auction, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This is a truly special collection that reflects the depth, imagination, and enduring legacy of Doctor Who. Propstore is incredibly proud to work alongside BBC Studios to present these remarkable artifacts to auction, helping them find new homes where they can be cherished and preserved. Supporting BBC Children In Need through this sale adds even greater meaning, and we are thrilled to offer fans and collectors the chance to own a piece of television history while contributing to a significant cause."

The collection spans items from 2005 to 2025, capturing the essence of Tennant's two tenures as the doctor and Gatwa's more recent portrayal. The auction will run online from Tuesday until February 19, presenting an array of costumes and props. Notable offerings include River Song's outfit from Rain Gods, a pregnant Amy Pond's costume from the fifth series episode Amy's Choice, and Gatwa's attire from The Reality War, which is part of the fifteenth series.

Additionally, the NSDA4 dalek has made appearances in every dalek story since 2012 and has been featured prominently in official promotional events, even at Buckingham Palace.

Sarah Bold, who oversees marketing and licensing at BBC Studios, emphasized that this auction provides fans and collectors with an opportunity to ensure that these iconic items are treasured and maintained for future generations. "Doctor Who has an extraordinary legacy, and this auction presents a rare chance for fans to acquire pieces that have significantly contributed to its rich history."

