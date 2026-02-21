Unveiling Darwin's Secrets: Laser Spectroscopy on 200-Year-Old Specimens (2026)

Imagine the excitement of uncovering hidden treasures from the past! Scientists have recently turned their attention to the remarkable specimens collected by Charles Darwin and other naturalists during the legendary HMS Beagle expedition to the Galapagos Islands between 1831 and 1836. These invaluable specimens, which have remained sealed in jars at London’s Natural History Museum for two centuries, are now being examined using cutting-edge laser technology that allows researchers to peek inside without ever opening the jars.

Darwin is famously recognized for developing the groundbreaking theory of natural selection and evolution, a concept that he formulated largely based on his observations of diverse wildlife in the Galapagos. The preserved creatures—ranging from mammals to reptiles, fish, and crustaceans—offer a wealth of knowledge about biodiversity and ecological history, yet their exact preservation conditions have remained a mystery until now.

For years, scientists have been eager to understand the liquids these precious specimens are suspended in, but accessing this information typically required opening the jars. This not only risks damage through evaporation and contamination but also exposes the delicate specimens to potential environmental harm. "Analyzing the storage conditions of these irreplaceable specimens and determining the fluid they're kept in could significantly impact how we manage and preserve biological collections for future studies," shares Wren Montgomery, a research technician at the Natural History Museum.

Different preservation fluids have been used throughout history, including various alcohols like ethanol and methanol. In the late 19th century, formaldehyde became a popular choice. Notably, Dutch anatomist Frederik Ruysch had a unique method involving steeping spices such as clove and cardamom in an ethanol-water solution, while French histologist Pol Bouin preferred a mix of formaldehyde, picric acid, and acetic acid. Similarly, German pathologist Carl Kaiserling had his own approach that involved dipping specimens in a series of solutions, including formaldehyde and glycerin.

Over time, the variety of preservation methods has resulted in significant inconsistencies among collections. Montgomery, Mosca, and their colleagues explain, "This variability means that we encounter mixtures of ethanol, methanol, glycerol, and formaldehyde in unknown proportions, which can change further due to evaporation and contamination over time."

To safely investigate the contents of these jars, Montgomery, physicist Sara Mosca, and a dedicated team of scientists employed a sophisticated technique known as spatially offset Raman spectroscopy (SORS). This method allows them to analyze the chemical composition of the preservation fluids without compromising the specimens themselves.

Raman spectroscopy essentially measures how a material's molecular structure reacts when it is struck by a laser. The light that bounces back creates a spectral fingerprint that reveals the elements present within the substance. However, traditional Raman spectroscopy struggled with specimens in jars because the laser light would scatter within the first few layers, making it difficult to decipher the contents behind the glass. SORS addresses this challenge by taking measurements from multiple positions: one at the laser source and another slightly offset. By comparing these readings, scientists can isolate the chemical signatures of both the container's surface and its contents.

When applied to Darwin's jars, this innovative technique enabled researchers to accurately identify the preservation fluids in nearly 80% of the samples studied. Approximately 15% yielded partial results, and just 6.5% were unable to be confidently classified. The findings indicated that mammals and reptiles were commonly fixed in formalin before being stored in ethanol, while invertebrates, especially jellyfish and shrimp, were often preserved in formaldehyde or buffered formaldehyde, sometimes enhanced with glycerol or phenoxetol to maintain tissue integrity.

This advancement is crucial not only for the care of Darwin's collection but also for museums globally, which house over 100 million fluid-preserved specimens—many of which are too delicate to open. "This new technique allows us to monitor and preserve these invaluable specimens without jeopardizing their condition," concludes Mosca.

The findings of this study were published in the journal ACS Omega, marking a significant step forward in the field of specimen preservation.