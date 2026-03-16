Unveiling Art: Naples Museum's Tactile Experience for the Visually Impaired (2026)

The Sansevero Chapel Museum in Naples is set to embark on a groundbreaking initiative, offering a unique tactile experience to visually impaired visitors. This event, titled 'La meraviglia a portata di mano' (Wonder within reach), is a collaboration between the museum and the Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired of Naples. On March 17th, approximately 80 blind and partially sighted individuals will be given the extraordinary opportunity to connect with renowned marble masterpieces, including the iconic Veiled Christ.

What makes this experience truly special is the focus on accessibility. The museum has designed a program led by visually impaired guides, ensuring that accessibility is at the forefront of the visitor's journey. By removing the protective barriers around the sculptures, participants will be able to don latex gloves and explore the intricate details of the marble surfaces. This includes the chance to touch Giuseppe Sanmartino's Veiled Christ, a masterpiece that depicts Jesus covered by a transparent shroud, seemingly carved from the same block of marble.

One of the highlights of this tactile route is the opportunity to feel the delicate relief work at the feet of the sculptures La Pudicizia and Il Disinganno. Chiara Locovardi, a guide at the museum, shared her thoughts with the state agency Ansa, emphasizing the extraordinary nature of the Veiled Christ's veil. She noted that the veil's creation defies explanation, leaving both sighted and non-sighted individuals in awe. The sensation of feeling the pulsing veins beneath the transparent shroud is a testament to the sculptor's skill and the museum's commitment to making art accessible.

The Veiled Christ, completed in 1753, is a testament to the extraordinary capabilities of marble sculpture. The transparency of the shroud covering Jesus' body is so lifelike that many believe it to be the result of an ancient alchemical process. This masterpiece, along with the other sculptures, will be within reach for the visually impaired visitors, offering a sensory experience that goes beyond sight.

Maria Alessandra Masucci, the president of the Sansevero Chapel Museum, highlighted that this initiative is part of a larger program to create an inclusive and accessible cultural space. Giuseppe Ambrosino from the Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired echoed this sentiment, stating that the enjoyment of beauty should be a universal right. He believes that projects like these transform museums into places of genuine inclusion, where art belongs to and is accessible to everyone, regardless of their visual abilities.

This event not only allows visitors to touch the marble sculptures but also aims to convey the beauty and emotion of the art directly to the heart through the sense of touch. It is a powerful reminder that art, in all its forms, has the potential to transcend physical barriers and connect with us on a deeper, more personal level.