Unsolved Mystery: Graffiti Linked to the Disappearance of Charlie Park (2026)

A chilling mystery unfolds as authorities release unsettling images connected to the disappearance and suspected murder of Charlie Park, a case that has haunted investigators for over a decade.

Western Australia Police have brought forth disturbing images of graffiti, believed to be linked to the cold case of 66-year-old Charlie Park, who vanished 14 years ago. Park was last seen on January 3, 2012, entering his home on Richardson Street in Boulder around 10:30 PM. He had spent time with a coworker at the nearby Recreation Hotel. Sadly, he was reported missing three days later, and despite numerous appeals and a substantial $1 million reward offered for information, his whereabouts remain unknown. Police strongly suspect foul play.

Today, the police have released images of graffiti that specifically targeted Park. The graffiti was discovered in the laneway behind the Recreation Hotel, just days before his disappearance, between December 21 and 22, 2011. The authorities believe this graffiti holds a crucial link to the case.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward and speak to the police. A mobile police facility has been set up near the pub. Cold Case Investigations Detective Senior Sergeant Uwais Cuff emphasized the importance of bringing closure to Park's family, stating, "This week marks 14 years since Mr. Park went missing, and although that time has passed, we are leaving no stone unturned to find out what happened to Charlie." He added, "Someone out there knows something which could be the vital piece of information we need to solve this, someone out there may hold the key to bringing answers to Charlie's family. If you know anything, no matter how minor it may seem, contact police."

