Thousands of people are at risk in unsafe homes due to the catastrophic failure of two government insulation schemes, according to MPs. The Public Accounts Committee has called for an investigation into the 'level of non-compliance' by installers, suggesting fraud, and has criticized the government's response as 'not credible'. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero refutes widespread health and safety risks, attributing issues to insufficient energy efficiency. The parliamentary committee, monitoring government spending, claims the ECO 4 and GBIS schemes, introduced in 2022, were poorly designed, receiving minimal attention from senior officials, leading to a lack of knowledge about their effectiveness for two years. Committee chair Sir Geoffrey Clifton Brown suggests the matter should be referred to the Serious Fraud Office due to extreme non-compliance by insulation installers. Only 10% of affected homes have been fixed since October 2024, when problems emerged, increasing the likelihood of damage and posing immediate health and safety risks. The report also criticizes Trustmark, the organization overseeing insulation quality, for delayed notification of faulty external wall insulation until October 2024. Trustmark, however, remains committed to consumer protection and is working with the government to address issues. The cost of repairs, which can exceed £20,000, is a concern, with the government covering costs for affected customers. The National Audit Office estimates potential fraud in the schemes at £56m to £165m, while MPs suspect a higher true level of fraud. Minister Martin McCluskey acknowledges the inherited system's flaws and assures that all households with external wall insulation are being audited at no cost, with over 50% of non-compliant properties already remediated. The government has ended the ECO scheme and is investing more through local authorities.
Unsafe Homes: Thousands at Risk Due to Failed Insulation Schemes (2026)
