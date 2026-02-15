Unrivaled Season 2: Early Title Contenders Revealed! (2026)

The return of Unrivaled has set the stage for an exhilarating season, and the opening day has already revealed two strong contenders for the championship title. Day one showcased four thrilling matchups: Mist squared off against Hive, Vinyl took on Laces, Lunar Owls faced Rose, and Breeze battled Phantom. Impressively, Mist, Laces, Rose, and Breeze all celebrated their inaugural victories this season.

Although one game is hardly sufficient to draw conclusions about a team's overall potential for the entire season, two teams emerged as early favorites for the title on the first day: Mist BC and Rose BC. Meanwhile, both Vinyl BC and Laces BC are not far behind and could quickly make their mark as serious contenders.

Rose BC Continues Its Winning Momentum



Rose BC kicked off its season precisely where it left off last year. After a somewhat sluggish start in the previous season, the team surged ahead to clinch the championship, defeating Laces BC and Vinyl BC during the playoffs. This season, Rose’s roster remains quite stable, with star players Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper being safeguarded during the draft. Additionally, Nola Henry successfully retained the talents of Lexie Hull and Azurá Stevens. Shakira Austin and Sug Sutton have stepped in to fill the roles previously held by Angel Reese and Brittney Sykes.

Although Copper was absent for the opening game, her teammates didn’t falter, delivering an impressive performance against a Lunar Owls team that was short on players. Gray made a powerful impression with a stellar 35-point game, complemented by five rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. Stevens also had a strong start, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Hull played her crucial role as a 3-and-D wing efficiently, contributing 7 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals. The new additions of Austin and Sutton proved to be valuable assets to last season’s championship-winning squad; Sutton recorded 7 points, 4 assists, and 5 significant steals, while Austin established herself as a formidable force in the paint, contributing 12 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, and a block.

With a robust defensive foundation and multiple offensive threats, Rose appears to be a well-rounded team. The pick-and-roll dynamics involving Gray with either Stevens or Austin look nearly unstoppable. As soon as Copper returns to the lineup, the team is likely to elevate its performance even further. However, they will need to maintain their high standard when facing tougher opponents down the line. With Collier sidelined for the season and Skylar Diggins out for the opening game, the Lunar Owls currently find themselves in a vulnerable position.

Mist BC Shows Significant Improvement



Mist BC has undergone an extensive transformation in their roster. The only remaining player from last season is Breanna Stewart. The revamped team includes Allisha Gray, Veronica Burton, Arike Ogunbowale, Alanna Smith, and Li Yueru. This newly structured roster is an exciting mix of scoring prowess, size, and defensive adaptability.

The defensive capabilities of the Mist roster are particularly noteworthy, with standout defenders like Burton, Stewart, and Smith leading the charge. Gray also provides solid defensive skills, and Yueru brings considerable size to the center position. These defensive strengths were clearly displayed in their opening game, where Smith alone recorded five blocks, and Burton added three steals alongside two blocks. The rest of the team combined for three steals and two blocks.

On the offensive front, Coach Zach O’Brien’s team dominated, significantly outscoring Hive. Allisha Gray was the leading scorer, racking up 21 points, followed by Burton with 14 points. Stewart and Ogunbowale each contributed 12 points, while Smith added ten points and Yueru chipped in with three. Although Mist shot only 27.8% from beyond the arc in this matchup, they possess a blend of long-range shooting and aggressive attacks to the basket. Every player on the roster has the ability to either stretch the floor or drive towards the rim, which could very well position Mist as one of the league's top teams this season.