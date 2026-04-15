Unrivaled's non-stop action continues on Sunday with an early-season undefeated clash between two powerhouse teams: the defending champion Rose and the upstart Breeze. But here's where it gets controversial: while both teams boast impressive lineups, the battle of the bigs between Rose and Breeze could be the key to determining the outcome. A lineup of Chelsea Gray, Shakira Austin, and Azurá Stevens paced Rose's comeback on Friday night, while Breeze counters with 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink and 6-foot-6 Dominique Malonga. The fourth quarter fight between the Gray-Austin-Stevens trio and Bueckers-Brink-Malonga could be thrilling, and if anyone can steal the Unrivaled clutch magic from the Point Gawd, it's PB5. But can Vinyl avoid another letdown against Hive? In the second game, both Vinyl and Hive will be searching for their first wins. Unlike Breeze, Hive is experiencing the growing pains expected of a new club, while Vinyl's winless start is a bit more concerning. As Hive has struggled offensively, defensive-first lineups that look to overwhelm Vinyl with length and athleticism could produce more success. While a combination of Saniya Rivers, Monique Billings, and Ezi Magbegor would be light on shooting, that group could use their defense to generate offense, thus avoiding stagnant halfcourt situations. Can Vinyl bounce back and steal the show? Or will Hive's defense prevail? Join us to find out!
Unrivaled 3x3: Clash of the Unbeaten - Breeze vs. Rose (2026)
References
- https://www.adn.com/sports/2025/12/30/how-alaskas-talisa-rhea-climbed-the-ranks-to-become-general-manager-of-wnbas-seattle-storm/
- https://www.swishappeal.com/unrivaled/70155/unrivaled-3x3-miami-rose-breeze-chelsea-gray-point-gawd-goat-paige-buckers-cam-brink-dominique-malonga-hive-vinyl-rhyne-howard-saniya-rivers
- https://highposthoops.com/unrivaled-opening-day-made-two-early-title-contenders-painfully-obvious
- https://highposthoops.com/tempo-and-fire-could-mine-the-dallas-wings-during-expansion-draft
- https://www.espn.com/wnba/story/_/id/47567019/wnba-cba-deadline-passes-no-deal-talks-underway-fa-moratorium
- https://highposthoops.com/stars-unrivaled-experience-will-immediately-impact-sparks-when-w-returns
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