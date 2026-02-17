Unraveling the Tragic Porthmadog Bypass Crash: Cause of Death Revealed (2026)

A tragic car crash on the A487 Porthmadog bypass has claimed the lives of two men, Mathew Hardy and Daniel Atkinson, leaving their families devastated. But what caused this horrific incident?

The Fatal Collision:

On December 20th, 2025, a fateful encounter occurred on the A487. Mr. Hardy, a 34-year-old mechanic from Tan yr Eglwys, was driving north towards Porthmadog when another vehicle collided with his. The impact was fatal, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. But here's where it gets controversial—the cause of his death remains a mystery, with the coroner awaiting further investigation.

The Other Victim:

Mr. Atkinson, a 40-year-old mechanic from Penygwndwn, Blaenau Ffestiniog, was traveling south on the same road. He, too, lost his life in the collision, with multiple injuries confirmed as the provisional cause of death.

The Inquest's Revelation:

The senior coroner for north-west Wales, Kate Robertson, revealed that both deaths were unnatural, necessitating further inquiries. The inquests have been opened and adjourned until these investigations are complete.

A Family's Heartbreak:

Mr. Hardy's family released a statement, expressing their profound grief and describing him as a gentle, kind soul who was deeply loved. They shared their excitement for his recent move into a new home and the anticipation of a baby girl. The family's lives have been forever altered by this incomprehensible loss.

Police Response and Appeal:

North Wales Police have appealed for witnesses, asking anyone with information to come forward. Interestingly, the force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, raising questions about their involvement in the tragedy. Could there be more to this story than meets the eye?

As the investigation unfolds, the community awaits answers. But the question remains—what led to this fatal collision? Share your thoughts below, and let's explore the complexities of this tragic event.