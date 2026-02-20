Unraveling the Story: Thinking Machines Co-founder's Termination and Office Romance (2026)

A storm is brewing in the world of AI, and it all started with a relationship. News has emerged that a relationship between Thinking Machines Lab's cofounder, Barret Zoph, and another employee preceded his termination. This situation highlights the complexities of workplace dynamics and the potential impact on a company's future.

Sources close to the matter reveal that leaders at Mira Murati's Thinking Machines Lab confronted Zoph, the former CTO, about an alleged relationship with a colleague last summer. This relationship is believed to be the 'misconduct' referenced in previous reports. To protect the privacy of those involved, the employee's name has not been disclosed, but it's known that this individual, who held a leadership position in a different department than Zoph, is no longer with the lab.

Murati herself reportedly addressed the issue with Zoph. Following this conversation, the cofounders' working relationship deteriorated, leading Zoph to explore opportunities with competitors.

But here's where it gets controversial... Before his departure, Zoph was in talks with Meta Superintelligence Labs, ultimately landing a position at OpenAI. Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s CEO of applications, confirmed that the hiring process had been underway for weeks and that OpenAI did not share Thinking Machines' concerns about Zoph's ethics. Both Zoph and OpenAI have declined to comment on the matter.

Adding to the turmoil, a third cofounder, Luke Metz, and at least three other researchers from Murati's startup have also moved to OpenAI. In October, cofounder Andrew Tulloch left for Meta. While the tensions between Murati and Zoph played a role, they don't fully explain the significant employee exodus from Thinking Machines. WIRED previously reported internal disagreements about the startup's direction.

And this is the part most people miss... In November, Murati's startup was reportedly seeking to raise capital at a staggering $50 billion valuation, a significant jump from its current $12 billion valuation. Thinking Machines Lab has chosen not to comment on these developments.

This situation raises several questions: Does a company's valuation impact its tolerance for internal conflicts? How should companies balance employee privacy with the need for transparency? What ethical considerations come into play when hiring individuals with potential past misconduct?