Unraveling the Mystery: Liverpool's Fight Against Noma, a Forgotten Disease (2026)

Bold claim: noma is a devastating disease that remains poorly understood and severely underrecognized, but new funding is set to change that. Liverpool-led research secures substantial support to investigate noma, a rapidly progressing and often fatal gangrenous illness that strikes mainly malnourished young children in extreme-poverty regions, with Africa reporting most cases. The disease begins as gum inflammation and, if not treated promptly, advances to destroy facial tissues and bones, frequently ending in death or leaving survivors with serious disfigurement and lifelong complications. In recognition of its impact on marginalised communities, the World Health Organization officially classified noma as a neglected tropical disease (NTD) at the end of 2023.

The funded project is spearheaded by Dr. Stuart Ainsworth of the University of Liverpool and is financed by Hilfsaktion Noma e.V. The charity runs treatment centres in Niger, Guinea-Bissau, and Nigeria and supports prevention and awareness initiatives to improve recovery chances for noma survivors.

This funding will empower the research team to delve into noma’s microbiology and immunopathology, aiming to uncover the disease’s basic mechanisms. Mathis Winkler, Head of Projects at Hilfsaktion Noma e.V.—whose mother, Ute Winkler-Stumpf, founded the charity and passed away in August 2025—stated that her belief in research and a hope to solve noma’s riddle inspires their participation in this crucial project to honour her legacy.

Dr. Ainsworth, a Senior Lecturer and Future Leader Fellow in the University’s Department of Infection Biology and Microbiomes, emphasises noma’s long history of suffering and current gaps in knowledge. While chronic malnutrition and poverty are established risk factors, the new funding will help identify the specific bacteria involved, determine whether a single species or multiple microbes drive the disease, and examine how noma interacts with the immune system to explain why some children develop noma while others do not. This understanding could lead to early screening tools and preventive strategies.

The PathNoma alliance unites researchers from the University of Liverpool, the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine’s Centre for Neglected Tropical Diseases, ISGlobal, the CaixaResearch Institute, and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). By merging cutting-edge microbiology with frontline humanitarian expertise, PathNoma aims to generate the evidence needed to reshape how noma is understood, prevented, and treated.

Professor Adam Roberts of the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine notes that noma’s microbiology has been neglected far too long. Clarifying which bacteria are involved and how the immune system responds is crucial to preventing the disease and interrupting its progression at the earliest stages. The collaboration is expected to fill critical knowledge gaps and establish a foundation for effective interventions that save lives and reduce suffering.

MSF has supported the Noma Children’s Hospital in Sokoto for over a decade, conducting surgical camps and providing mental health and psychosocial care. In PathNoma, MSF will focus on prevention, expand screening efforts, and contribute to the study. Their involvement aims to improve early detection and prevention outcomes.

With years of humanitarian experience and renewed scientific focus, PathNoma aspires to unravel noma’s complexities and generate evidence to drive practical, preventive measures that protect children and communities at risk.

This project aligns with the University of Liverpool’s Infection Resilience frontier, which tackles urgent global and national infection-related challenges by delivering scientific breakthroughs and practical solutions—informing policy, guiding global health work, and strengthening preparedness and response.

Image credit: Hilfsaktion Noma e.V.

Public Release. This material reflects information available at the time of writing and has been edited for clarity and length. Mirage.News provides this summary without taking institutional positions; all views expressed are those of the authors. View the original release here: https://www.miragenews.com/liverpool-lead-research-into-neglected-tropical-1630696/