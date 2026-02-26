Unraveling the Mystery: Anti-Drone Weapons and the Ontario Explosives Case (2026)

In a bizarre turn of events, a routine trespassing call has led to a shocking discovery in London, Ontario. Four individuals, including Jerry Tong, Zekun Wang, Fei (Frank) Han, and Feiyang (Astrid) Ji, are now in custody, accused of possessing materials that could be used to create explosives and firearms. But here's where it gets controversial: these individuals claim they were developing an anti-drone weapons system.

The story began with a trespassing report from Western University on January 24, 2026, which directed police to a house in the University Heights neighborhood. There, they found a potential bomb-making operation, with chemicals and firearms present. The four individuals are charged with possessing high explosives and manufacturing firearms, among other allegations.

In a video posted three months ago, Tong, Wang, and Han revealed their startup's mission: designing a military system to counter weaponized drones. They called their company MORSLAB and sought funding for their innovative idea. The video showcases their garage CNC mill and chemical lab, with Wang working on the system in the back of a pickup truck, later confirmed to be parked at the address under investigation.

Parth Mahendru, co-founder of a Toronto-based drone defense company, Prandtl Dynamics, offers an intriguing perspective. He suggests that it's not uncommon for engineers to start projects in their garages, but he draws the line at storing firearms and chemicals in a residential setting. Mahendru's own company began in his condo, later moving to a co-founder's garage, demonstrating the potential for at-home innovation.

The accused claim their technology can track and disable drones by emitting bursts of microwave radiation, disrupting the drones' electronics. Experts in the field, like Kyle Davidson, a former Canadian Army member and founder of Agile Electromagnetics, confirm the feasibility of such technology. However, the presence of explosives and firearms remains a puzzling aspect of the case.

Mahendru questions the need for explosives and firearms in an anti-drone system, suggesting it might have been a side project. This raises concerns about safety and adherence to regulations, as defense materials are strictly controlled.

Davidson emphasizes the importance of safety protocols when handling defense materials, which are highly regulated. He expresses relief that the police intervened, as the accused may have been engaging in risky activities. The Department of Defence and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada have been contacted for comment on safety regulations, but no response has been received as of yet.

All four accused individuals remain in custody, with bail hearings scheduled in the coming days. The London police are set to provide an update on this intriguing and controversial case on Friday morning, leaving many questions unanswered.

