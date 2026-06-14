Unraveling the Extortion Scandal: High-Ranking Bikie Charged in Major Investigation (2026)

A shocking development has unfolded in the world of organized crime and union corruption, leaving authorities and the public alike in a state of heightened curiosity. The arrest of a prominent bikie figure, Joel Leavitt, has sent shockwaves through the Victorian government and its major infrastructure projects.

On Thursday, a coordinated effort by Taskforce Hawk, Echo, and the Viper squad led to the arrest of Leavitt, a former union official with deep ties to the Bandido bikie gang. This operation marks a significant milestone in the ongoing battle against entrenched criminal activity within taxpayer-funded projects.

Leavitt's influence was previously exposed by this masthead, revealing his powerful role as a CFMEU health and safety official on the $530 million Hurstbridge Rail Line Upgrade. But here's where it gets controversial... a recent report by lawyer Geoffrey Watson claims that Leavitt, described as a "brutal criminal" and a patched bikie, was appointed to this position without proper training and with a lucrative employment package.

Watson's report, released through the Queensland commission of inquiry into the CFMEU, paints a damning picture of lawless behavior within the union, alleging a cost of $15 billion to taxpayers. It further suggests that Leavitt's appointment was part of a larger issue of corruption and fear within the state government.

Leavitt's arrest is a key development in the ongoing Operation Spitfire, which was sparked by an incident last year when Leavitt was shot at the Rebels bikie clubhouse. Anti-bikie detectives realized his dual role as a union official and bikie gang member, leading to this significant breakthrough.

The investigation into Leavitt and two other men revolves around allegations of blackmail and extortion, with a demand for a staggering $663,000 made at a property in Brooklyn. The arrested individuals, including a senior CFMEU official and current patched members of the Bandidos, are due in court soon.

This arrest comes at a critical time for the Victorian government, which is facing intense scrutiny in the wake of Watson's report. The report found that the state's $100 billion Big Build program has fueled intimidation and graft on construction sites. And this is the part most people miss... the recent firebombings, including one at a Southbank building site and another targeting a construction executive's home, are believed to be connected to gangland syndicates, who feel emboldened by the growing police and regulatory attention, much like Victoria's tobacco wars.

Victorian Opposition Leader Jess Wilson has seized on this opportunity to call for a royal commission into the CFMEU in Victoria, stating, "This is organized crime. These are criminals... the executives of the CFMEU." She questions the government's failure to address the criminal element flourishing within its infrastructure projects.

As this story unfolds, it raises important questions about the balance of power between organized crime, unions, and government. What are your thoughts on this complex web of corruption and criminal activity? Feel free to share your opinions and engage in a discussion in the comments below.