Unraveling the Environmental Impact on Allergy: Immune Imprinting and Protection (2026)

Immune imprinting, driven by environmental factors, offers protection against allergies. This phenomenon is particularly evident in mice raised in non-specific pathogen-free (SPF) conditions, which exhibit immune systems akin to those of neonatal humans. In contrast, mice raised outside laboratory settings, resembling healthy adult humans, are generally resistant to allergic sensitization. This study aimed to identify environmental factors that protect against allergic diseases in a mouse model of allergic sensitization. The results revealed that mice from a local breeder, referred to as 'pet shop mice', exhibited a subdued allergic response after sensitization, suggesting a protective mechanism. Further analysis showed that these mice had pre-existing antibodies against the model allergen, indicating an immunostimulatory environment that drives the generation of cross-reactive immunological memory. The study also highlighted the importance of early-life exposure to allergens, as mice sensitized during infancy or childhood were more susceptible to allergies. The findings provide insights into the role of environmental factors in shaping the immune response and offer potential strategies for preventing and treating allergic diseases.