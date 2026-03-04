Unraveling Stress in Autism: Hair Cortisol as a Key Indicator (2026)

A groundbreaking discovery sheds light on the hidden world of autism and stress! Researchers at NeuRA and UNSW Sydney have found a new way to understand the impact of stress on autistic children, and it's all in the hair.

But here's the fascinating part: hair cortisol, a non-invasive biomarker, could be the key to unlocking the mysteries of chronic stress in these children. By analyzing hair samples, researchers can gain insights into stress levels over weeks or months, a significant advantage over traditional single-point stress measures.

The study, involving over 580 autistic children and their siblings, revealed that lower hair cortisol levels were linked to more severe autism, internalized distress, and behavioral challenges. Interestingly, higher cortisol levels were associated with sleep anxiety, family income, and age.

See Also Griffith University Researchers Develop New Vaccine to Prevent Chikungunya

Dr. Adam Walker explains, "Hair cortisol concentration may serve as a new biomarker to understand stress in autistic children who struggle to express their feelings." This discovery could lead to more personalized support for these children and their families.

And here's where it gets controversial: the research suggests that hair cortisol levels might be a more reliable indicator of chronic stress than traditional methods. Prof. Valsamma Eapen highlights the benefits, stating, "It helps identify HPA axis dysfunction, allowing for tailored interventions." But is this approach truly better than existing methods? The debate is open!

This research is part of a broader initiative to integrate biological and environmental factors to improve care for neurodevelopmental disorders. The study's findings were published in Psychoneuroendocrinology, sparking discussions on the potential of hair cortisol as a game-changer in autism research.

What do you think? Could hair cortisol analysis revolutionize our understanding of stress in autism? Share your thoughts in the comments below!