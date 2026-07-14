Unraveling 'Recap': A Psychological Mystery with Corey Stoll & Julia Stiles (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling ride as we dive into the world of 'Recap,' an upcoming indie TV drama that promises to keep us on the edge of our seats. This psychological mystery thriller, starring Corey Stoll and Julia Stiles, is a high-concept series that will leave you questioning everything.

'Recap' is a unique take on the genre, offering a fresh perspective on survival, family, and self-discovery. The premise is intriguing: Morley, played by Stoll, wakes up every morning with no memory of the previous day, relying solely on a video recap to piece together their identity. This isolated existence on a remote farm takes an unexpected turn when a terrifying encounter forces Morley to confront their entire understanding of survival and the world around them.

The Creative Minds Behind the Mystery

The series is the brainchild of an acclaimed team, including Adam Glass, known for 'Criminal Minds,' and Andrew Dabb, who worked on 'Supernatural.' Together with Justin S. Lee, they've crafted a suspenseful narrative that explores the depths of the human psyche. With Richard Shepard directing all episodes, the show promises a visually stunning and captivating experience.

A Star-Studded Cast

In addition to Stoll and Stiles, the series boasts an impressive roster of talent. JD Pardo, Laya DeLeon Hayes, and Cole Tristan Murphy join the regular cast, while Jane Levy and Donal Logue make special appearances. Their performances are sure to elevate the already compelling story, adding depth and emotion to the mysterious world of 'Recap.'

Fifth Season's Slate

'Recap' is part of Fifth Season's exciting lineup for the LA Screenings. It will be joined by other intriguing projects, including 'The Blame,' a crime thriller starring Michelle Keegan and Douglas Booth, and a reimagined version of 'Treasure Island' from Playground Entertainment. Additionally, there's the highly anticipated 'Killing Eve' spin-off, 'Honey,' and 'The Night Manager Hong Kong,' a Chinese adaptation of the original espionage thriller. Fifth Season is certainly bringing a diverse and captivating slate to the screenings.

Elevating the Psychological Thriller

Kate Laffey, SVP of Acquisitions at Fifth Season, praises 'Recap' as an elevated psychological thriller, highlighting its intriguing premise and suspense-driven storytelling. The series combines elements of mystery and intrigue, anchored by the talented performances of Stoll and Stiles. It's a project that Fifth Season is proud to present at the LA Screenings, and one that is sure to generate buzz and excitement.

A New Vision for Independent Television

Kimberly Steward, founder of K Period Media, emphasizes their commitment to reimagining independent television. 'Recap' embodies this mission, offering creative freedom to the showrunners while bringing ambitious stories to audiences. Steward's vision, coupled with Fifth Season's support, promises a fresh and innovative approach to television storytelling.

As we eagerly await the release of 'Recap,' one thing is certain: this indie drama is set to make a splash in the world of television. With its unique concept, talented cast, and creative team, it has all the ingredients for a captivating and thought-provoking viewing experience. Personally, I can't wait to see how this psychological thriller unfolds and leaves its mark on the small screen.