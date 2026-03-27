Unraveling NYT Connections: Tips, Tricks, and Today's Answers (2026)

Struggling with today's NYT Connections puzzle? You're not alone! January 9th's edition (#943) is a real brainteaser, especially those tricky blue and purple categories. But fear not, puzzle enthusiasts! CNET's resident pop-culture guru, Gael Fashingbauer Cooper, is here to guide you through the maze. Gael, a seasoned journalist and co-author of Gen X nostalgia bibles like Whatever Happened to Pudding Pops?, knows her way around a word game. With accolades from the American Copy Editors Society and the Society for Features Journalism, she's the perfect puzzle partner.

But here's where it gets controversial: Some players swear by the Connections Bot, a tool that analyzes your performance and assigns a skill score. Others argue it takes the fun out of the game. What's your take? Do you embrace the bot's insights or prefer to rely on your own wits?

Ready to crack the code? Here are some hints to nudge you in the right direction, starting with the easiest (yellow) and progressing to the mind-bending (purple):

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  • Yellow Group: Think vibrant hues.
  • Green Group: Imagine situations that are a bit... precarious.
  • Blue Group: Musical acts with a numerical twist.
  • Purple Group: Compass points, but with a clever alteration.

And this is the part most people miss: The purple group's twist involves changing the first letter of cardinal directions.

Need the answers? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Just remember, the joy is in the journey, not just the destination. But if you're truly stumped, scroll down for the solutions.

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Yellow Group: 3 ball, cardinal, heart emoji, Solo cup (all things red)
Green Group: 8 ball, deep end, limb, thin ice (metaphors for risky situations)
Blue Group: 6 Mafia (Three 6 Mafia), Chainz (2 Chainz), Direction (One Direction), Non Blondes (4 Non Blondes) (musical artists minus starting numbers)
Purple Group: couth (South), forth (North), lest (West), oast (East) (cardinal directions with first letter changed)

Looking for more puzzle prowess? Check out our tips and strategies for conquering NYT Connections every time. And don't forget to explore our archive of the toughest Connections puzzles to sharpen your skills.

Now, a question for you: What's your favorite word game strategy? Do you rely on logic, intuition, or a bit of both? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Unraveling NYT Connections: Tips, Tricks, and Today's Answers (2026)

References

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