Unmissable Sci-Fi: Star City's 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score (2026)

The Rise of 'Star City': Why Apple’s Sci-Fi Spin-Off Is More Than Just a Perfect Score

There’s something undeniably thrilling about a show that debuts with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. It’s like watching a rocket launch without a hitch—smooth, powerful, and full of promise. But when that show is Star City, the For All Mankind spin-off set in the Soviet space program, it’s not just about the numbers. It’s about what those numbers mean in the crowded, competitive world of streaming sci-fi.

Personally, I think what makes Star City particularly fascinating is its audacity. In an era where streaming platforms are drowning in content, Apple TV+ has carved out a niche by betting on high-quality, niche storytelling. Star City isn’t just another sci-fi show; it’s a bold exploration of an alternate history where the Soviets won the space race. What many people don’t realize is that this premise isn’t just a gimmick—it’s a lens through which we can examine the complexities of power, ambition, and human ingenuity.

Why Star City Stands Out in a Crowded Field

One thing that immediately stands out is the show’s willingness to dive into the darker, more grounded aspects of space exploration. Unlike its parent series, For All Mankind, which often feels like a celebration of American ingenuity, Star City is a gritty, behind-the-Iron-Curtain tale. From my perspective, this shift in focus is what sets it apart. It’s not just about the tech or the triumphs; it’s about the human cost of progress.

If you take a step back and think about it, this approach is a risky one. Audiences are used to sci-fi that dazzles with spectacle. Star City dares to be introspective, and that’s a bold move in a genre often criticized for prioritizing flash over substance. What this really suggests is that Apple TV+ is willing to take chances—a strategy that’s paid off so far, given the show’s perfect score.

The Alternate History Angle: More Than Just a Gimmick

A detail that I find especially interesting is how Star City uses its alternate history premise to comment on contemporary issues. By reimagining a world where the Soviets dominate space, the show forces us to confront questions about global power dynamics, technological advancement, and the ethical boundaries of ambition. This raises a deeper question: What if the Cold War had played out differently? How would that have shaped the world we live in today?

In my opinion, this is where Star City transcends its genre. It’s not just a sci-fi show; it’s a thought experiment wrapped in compelling storytelling. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it connects to broader trends in modern media—a growing appetite for narratives that challenge our assumptions about history and its consequences.

Apple TV+’s Unconventional Strategy

What many people don’t realize is just how unconventional Apple’s approach to streaming has been. While competitors like Netflix and Disney+ focus on quantity, Apple has doubled down on quality. Star City is a prime example of this strategy. It’s a show that doesn’t seem to care about mass appeal—it’s too smart, too nuanced for that. And yet, here it is, with a 100% critic score.

From my perspective, this is a testament to Apple’s willingness to trust its creators. The fact that For All Mankind has lasted as long as it has, despite its niche appeal, is almost unheard of in the streaming era. Adding a spin-off like Star City feels like a gamble, but it’s one that aligns with Apple’s larger brand identity: premium, innovative, and unapologetically ambitious.

The Future of Star City and the Sci-Fi Landscape

As we look ahead, the question isn’t just whether Star City can maintain its perfect score—it’s whether it can hold its own against the slew of high-profile sci-fi shows coming later this year. With heavyweights like Silo Season 3, 3 Body Problem Season 2, and Blade Runner 2099 on the horizon, the competition is fierce.

Personally, I think Star City has the potential to carve out a lasting legacy, but it won’t be easy. Its success so far is a testament to its quality, but the real test will be whether it can sustain audience interest beyond its initial buzz. If you take a step back and think about it, this is the challenge facing all streaming shows today: How do you stay relevant in a world where attention spans are shorter than ever?

Final Thoughts: Why Star City Matters

In the end, Star City is more than just a show with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. It’s a reminder of what sci-fi can—and should—be: thought-provoking, ambitious, and unafraid to take risks. From my perspective, its success is a win for the genre, proving that audiences are hungry for stories that challenge them, not just entertain them.

What this really suggests is that we’re in a golden age of sci-fi, where platforms like Apple TV+ are pushing boundaries and redefining what’s possible. As someone who’s been following the genre for years, I can’t help but feel excited about where it’s headed. Star City isn’t just a show—it’s a statement. And in a crowded field, that’s exactly what makes it stand out.