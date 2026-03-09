Unlocking the Secrets of Avengers: Doomsday Teasers (2026)

What on earth are the Russo Brothers really hinting at?

With the release of what’s being touted as the fourth (and possibly last?) teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, the film's directors have chosen to stir the pot a bit. On their official Instagram account, Joe and Anthony Russo shared a post that read: "What you’ve been watching for the last 4 weeks… are not teasers. Or trailers. They are stories. They are clues… Pay attention. #DoomsdayHasBegun." Now, this statement raises eyebrows and begs us to dive deeper into its meaning.

To clarify, the four clips released so far—which prominently feature characters like Steve Rogers, Thor, the X-Men, and most recently, members from Wakanda alongside the Fantastic Four—are undeniably teasers in the traditional sense. They certainly fit the definition of short video snippets designed to generate buzz about an upcoming project. So, right off the bat, we can dismiss the notion that they are anything other than teasers. That sets a curious tone for their message.

Now, when they claim these clips are not “trailers,” there’s some logic to that point. Typically, trailers provide a broader glimpse of a film, showcasing multiple characters and overarching plots. In contrast, none of these clips offer substantial insight into the film’s narrative. We also suspect that much of the footage may not even appear in the final cut of the movie. Thus, calling them "not trailers" is indeed justified.

As for the term “stories,” it’s accurate to say that each of these clips conveys a narrative. For instance, they depict Steve Rogers transitioning into a father figure while still finding a way to support his fellow Avengers. Thor appears to be fighting for a cause greater than Asgard, focusing on his daughter. The X-Men are being pulled into a conflict they never anticipated facing, and it seems that Wakanda is navigating through tough times but will soon receive aid from another dimension. Clearly, these clips offer narratives worth noting.

However, when the Russo Brothers mention “clues,” it prompts us to ask: clues to what, exactly? Their wording does not provide concrete insight into any specific plot elements. This leads us to ponder whether the characters featured were chosen for reasons beyond mere marketing strategies. Are these individuals potential targets for Dr. Doom? Might we be viewing events from his perspective rather than an all-knowing narrator? Will these scenes hold significance for viewers trying to connect the dots, even if they don’t make it into the actual film? Out of everything the Russos mentioned, this point is both intriguing and somewhat obvious.

Finally, their directive to “Pay attention” feels a bit redundant. We have indeed been paying attention! We’ve scrutinized all these so-called teasers, looking for hidden messages and clues, and we've even spotted the Sentinels. However, in a broader scope, it seems Disney and Marvel might be struggling to maintain the element of surprise, especially with early leaks undermining the impact of the trailers. Is this aspect part of their grand design? Could these leaks themselves be clues?

And what on earth is the purpose of the Doomsday Clock that launched today? Is it simply counting down to the film’s release date? What necessity does that serve? Each of the clips concluded in a similar manner. Might this clock be the key to unraveling the mystery we’ve been searching for? Are we just not paying close enough attention? Is this related to the hashtag #DoomsdayHasBegun they included in their post? What exactly is happening here?

Regardless of the situation, one thing is clear: the Russo Brothers’ enigmatic approach is achieving its goal. We’re having discussions about their film nearly a year before its release. That's quite impressive! Let’s hope the final product lives up to the hype.

Looking for more updates from io9? Stay tuned for the latest on Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, insights into the future of the DC Universe in film and television, and all you need to know about what's next for Doctor Who.