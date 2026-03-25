Unlocking Secrets of the Ultrafast: Exploring Femtoseconds with Haiwang Yong (2026)

The world of ultrafast research is an intriguing one, where scientists like Haiwang Yong push the boundaries of what we can observe and understand. Yong, an assistant professor at UC San Diego, is on a mission to unlock the secrets of chemical reactions at the atomic level, and his work is nothing short of remarkable.

Unraveling the Ultrafast

Yong's research group focuses on capturing the rapid motion of atoms and electrons during chemical reactions. What sets them apart is their interest in the spatial dynamics, observing how these fundamental particles move and interact in real space and time. It's like trying to capture a high-speed train in motion, but on an atomic scale.

Techniques for the Ultrafast

To achieve this, Yong employs two powerful techniques: ultrafast X-ray scattering and ultrafast electron diffraction. These methods allow him to initiate chemical reactions and then probe the sample with incredibly short pulses of X-rays or electrons. The scattered particles carry valuable information about the molecular structure, providing a unique window into the reaction process.

Exploring Solvent Dynamics

One of Yong's key projects, funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, delves into the role of solvents in solution-phase chemistry. While the initial stages of reactions are well-defined, the dynamics that unfold are less understood. Yong's team aims to observe how solvent molecules interact with the solute after photon absorption, providing insights into how solvents actively participate in and influence chemical reactions.

Beyond Fluorescence: Nonradiative Relaxation

Yong's research also explores nonradiative relaxation, a process where molecules absorb energy from photons but don't emit it back as fluorescence. Instead, the energy is converted into structural changes, as seen in the human eye's perception of light. This ultrafast process, occurring in a few femtoseconds, involves conical intersections - points where electronic states cross, allowing rapid transitions. Measuring these crossings is a theoretical challenge, but Yong's team is developing a new ultrafast X-ray diffraction technique using twisted X-rays to directly observe this phenomenon.

The Promise of Twisted X-rays

Twisted X-rays, generated using a special zone plate with a spiral pattern, create a helical path for the X-rays. This technique, adapted from optics, has the potential to generate signals sensitive to conical intersection crossings. Yong originally proposed this idea during his postdoctoral work, and now, with support from the Keck Foundation, he's excited to bring this theoretical concept into experimental reality.

Impact and Applications

While practical applications are still years away, Yong's research builds fundamental knowledge that could revolutionize our understanding and manipulation of molecular systems. The potential health implications are significant, as a deeper understanding of photon absorption and its effects on DNA could lead to better prevention and minimization of radiation damage. Yong's work showcases the power of basic research, where exploring the unknown can lead to transformative discoveries.

A Supportive Environment

Yong's journey at UC San Diego has been a positive one. The campus, with its beautiful setting and supportive community, has been a perfect fit. From the generous support of colleagues like Bob Continetti and Shaowei Li, who provided lab space during renovations, to the helpful advice of faculty members and the precision of the facilities staff, Yong has found a nurturing environment for his research. Even the peaceful surroundings of Geisel Library and nearby hiking paths contribute to his creative thinking and relaxation.

Conclusion

Haiwang Yong's research is a testament to the power of curiosity and the pursuit of the unknown. By pushing the boundaries of what we can observe and understand, he is paving the way for new discoveries and applications. As we continue to explore the ultrafast world, we gain a deeper appreciation for the intricate dance of atoms and electrons, and the potential it holds for shaping our future.