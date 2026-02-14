Unlocking S$10M: Transforming Singapore's Social Enterprise Landscape (2026)

Singapore's social enterprise revolution is gaining momentum, and it's an inspiring journey! The Singapore Centre for Social Enterprise (raiSE) is leading the charge, with an ambitious goal to unlock an additional S$10 million in funding over the next five years. But here's where it gets controversial... they aim to tackle some of society's toughest challenges, from unemployment to mental health and an ageing population. And this is the part most people miss: raiSE's CEO, Alfie Othman, believes that by integrating social impact into traditional business models, we can create a better future for all.

raiSE has already made significant strides in shaping Singapore's social enterprise landscape over the past decade. They've supported organizations that blend commercial sustainability with social impact, and now, they're taking it to the next level. With a focus on raising public awareness and education, raiSE has seen a remarkable shift in perception. In just five years, public awareness of social enterprises has skyrocketed from 16% to an impressive 72%.

But the journey doesn't end there. With increased awareness, raiSE is now turning its attention to demonstrating the tangible value of social enterprises and fostering deeper collaboration across sectors. "It's about creating value and showing what social enterprises bring to the ecosystem," says Mr. Othman. And the best part? Interest in contributing to this ecosystem is growing, with a diverse range of partners stepping forward, from corporates to universities and even charities.

The demographic shift among social entrepreneurs is also worth noting. While early social enterprises were often led by individuals in their 40s and 50s, today, we see a new generation of entrepreneurs in their 20s and 30s, passionate about scaling up their impact. However, as Mr. Othman cautions, there are challenges along the way. Balancing social impact and commercial viability is no easy feat, especially in a competitive market like Singapore. Early-stage social enterprises face similar hurdles to startups, from funding to market fit. And as they grow, operational complexity increases, requiring more talented resources.

But the passion and drive of these young social entrepreneurs are undeniable. As an ecosystem supporter, raiSE provides foundational training and specialized assistance through its network of partners. From digital marketing workshops to pro bono legal services, they're equipping social enterprises with the tools they need to thrive.

Looking ahead, raiSE anticipates increased demand for enterprise-led solutions, particularly in mental health support and ageing-related services. To spark innovation, they've launched a S$1 million sandbox program, partnering 20 startups with social service agencies to address community needs. By bringing these two sides together, raiSE is creating a powerful ecosystem where social enterprises can validate their impact and social service agencies can guide and complement existing efforts.

So, what's next for Singapore's social enterprise scene? With raiSE's ambitious goals and the growing interest in social impact, the future looks bright. But what do you think? Is integrating social impact into traditional business models the way forward? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!