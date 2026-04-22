Unlicensed Workers Handle GLP-1 Medications at Kirkland Startup Pharmacy, Whistleblowers Say (2026)

Unlicensed Workers at Kirkland Startup Pharmacy Handle GLP-1 Medications, Raising Safety Concerns

Whistleblowers have exposed a disturbing practice at a Kirkland pharmacy startup, Aequita, which supplied GLP-1 weight-loss drugs across the United States. According to multiple sources, the company hired unlicensed workers to handle prescription medications, raising serious questions about patient safety.

In a nondescript business park east of Seattle, Aequita, a startup pharmacy, was racing to meet the surging demand for weight-loss medications. The company manufactured off-brand versions of popular GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro at a fraction of the cost. As orders poured in, the small Kirkland facility struggled to keep up, leading to a critical manpower shortage.

Operations manager James Lindsay devised a solution that would trigger a state investigation and spark controversy. According to former employees, Lindsay recruited unqualified workers from Home Depot and Lowe's parking lots, bypassing state licensing requirements. These workers were then tasked with handling pharmaceuticals, a responsibility that should only be performed by licensed professionals.

Internal surveillance footage obtained by state investigators revealed the extent of the violations. In one video, a day laborer was seen opening a refrigerator stocked with GLP-1 medications, bearing patient names, which state law restricts to licensed staff only. The laborer was sorting through tubs of medicine while the operations manager walked past, seemingly unbothered. Other videos showed unlicensed workers packing medications and labeling boxes for shipment, tasks reserved by law for licensed pharmacy assistants.

The pressure to maximize output was relentless, according to multiple whistleblowers. They reported a strong emphasis on increasing shipments, with safety and quality control taking a backseat. This focus on profit led to a series of dangerous shortcuts, including the use of substandard vials and frozen popsicles as packaging materials.

Whistleblowers dubbed one cost-cutting measure 'Glassgate.' Aequita ordered cheaper glassware from Alibaba, which was breaking and shattering during pharmacy operations and shipment to patients. Another shortcut involved packaging, where employees used frozen 'Otter Pops' instead of medical-grade ice packs to keep medications cold. This practice only stopped after numerous customer complaints and negative online posts.

Some customers claim that Mochi medications made them seriously ill. Shawn Rose, from Chicago, experienced violent sickness after an injection of Mochi's GLP-1 drug in January. He visited the hospital four times following the incident, and Illinois authorities are now investigating.

The company's founder, Myra Ahmad, a University of Washington medical school dropout from Spokane, has faced criticism for her company's practices. In promotional videos, Ahmad optimistically discussed the company's mission, but the reality has been far from ideal. Aequita is owned and operated by Mochi Health, a startup founded in 2022.

When KING 5 Investigators visited the Kirkland facility, they were met with silence. The company refused to discuss the allegations, and no one from the team made contact. This lack of transparency has only raised more concerns about the company's operations and patient safety.

The Washington State Department of Health investigation into Aequita's practices continues, shedding light on the growing concerns about the largely unregulated market for compounded weight-loss drugs. The promise of affordable alternatives to expensive brand-name medications must be balanced with the unglamorous reality of pharmaceutical safety standards.