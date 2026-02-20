Unleashing the Potential: Reclaiming Water from Contaminated Brine (2026)

The world is facing a critical challenge: a growing demand for clean water amidst worsening droughts and reduced water availability. With intense storms and warmer weather, the need for innovative solutions is more urgent than ever.

But here's the catch: while we strive to secure clean water, many of our current processes, from treating sewage to desalinating seawater, leave behind a problematic byproduct called brine. Brine is a highly concentrated liquid containing salt, metals, and other contaminants, and it's becoming a significant environmental concern.

The latest global assessment reveals a staggering daily production of 25.2 billion gallons of brine, equivalent to nearly 60,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. That's a substantial amount of water potentially going to waste.

So, how do we deal with brine? Most coastal areas release it into the ocean, but inland cities have limited options, often relying on evaporation ponds, blending with other wastewater, or injecting it into deep wells. However, these methods come with their own set of environmental challenges and strict regulations.

For instance, the high salt content from desalination plants can harm marine life, as seen off the coast of Bahrain. Evaporation ponds require specialized liners to prevent groundwater pollution, and the remaining solids must be managed to avoid wind-blown dust pollution, as witnessed with the Great Salt Lake in Utah. Injecting brine into the earth has even been linked to increased earthquake activity in Oklahoma.

But here's where it gets interesting: researchers, including myself, are exploring brine not as waste, but as a potential source of both water and valuable materials like sodium, lithium, magnesium, and calcium.

The most effective brine reclamation methods currently use heat and pressure to separate water from brine, but these systems are costly, energy-intensive, and physically large. Other methods, like electrodialysis and membrane distillation, have their own unique trade-offs, often requiring relatively clean water or facing challenges with scalability and energy efficiency.

Enter smaller, decentralized systems: at the University of Arizona, I'm leading the testing of a six-step brine reclamation system called STREAM. This system combines conventional methods like ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis with an electrolytic cell, a less common method in water treatment.

Our previous study demonstrated the recovery of usable quantities of chemicals like sodium hydroxide and hydrochloric acid at a fraction of the commercial cost. Initial calculations suggest the integrated system can reclaim up to 90% of the water, significantly reducing disposal volumes. The cleaned water is suitable for drinking after final disinfection.

We're currently building a larger pilot system in Tucson to further our research. We aim to explore the system's potential for reclaiming other brine sources and its efficacy in eliminating viruses and bacteria for human consumption.

Our research consortium, which includes partners from the University of Nevada Reno, the University of Southern California, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is dedicated to helping communities in the Southwest secure reliable water supplies through the safe reuse of municipal wastewater.

And this is the part most people miss: by reclaiming water from contaminated brine, we not only increase our water supply but also reduce the environmental harm caused by traditional disposal methods. It's a win-win situation, but it requires innovative thinking and collaboration.

So, what do you think? Is brine reclamation the key to a more sustainable water future? I'd love to hear your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!