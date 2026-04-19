United Airlines Fires Technician During Cancer Treatment: A Shocking Lawsuit (2026)

A shocking story has emerged, highlighting a potential injustice within the workplace. A United Airlines technician, battling stage 4 cancer, was allegedly fired during a chemotherapy session, simply for taking time off to recover. This news has sparked outrage and raised important questions about employee rights and support.

The Independent reported that Hasan Syed, a dedicated technician, was dismissed by his manager for "taking too much time off work." Syed, who had been working for the airline since April 2024, was responsible for critical tasks, including mechanical and electrical troubleshooting. Despite his serious health issues, he remained committed to his job, utilizing his accrued sick leave and vacation time to manage his treatment.

But here's where it gets controversial... Syed's attorney, Chad Eisenback, claims that instead of receiving support, Syed was terminated. The technician is now taking legal action against the airline, alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Syed's complaint paints a picture of a dedicated employee who exceeded expectations. However, in late December, his health took a turn, leading to a cancer diagnosis. A CT scan revealed a tumor in his nasal passage, and a biopsy confirmed stage 4 lymphoma, indicating cancer spreading to other organs. Immediate chemotherapy treatment was required, and Syed informed his manager, remaining committed to the airline while taking necessary time off.

The supervisor's response, as per the complaint, was to "focus on getting better." Syed even requested a transfer to a more manageable role in the Planning Department, but this never materialized. Adding insult to injury, Syed also filed a separate lawsuit against Monsanto, blaming his cancer on their herbicide Roundup.

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A key point of contention is Syed's employment duration. He had not been with United Airlines for a full 12 months, which would have granted him additional security and time off under the Family and Medical Leave Act. Despite this, Syed worked tirelessly, often pulling 12-hour shifts with only a four-day break between, and taking just one or two days off after each chemotherapy session.

In April 2025, during a chemotherapy session, Syed allegedly received a call from his manager, informing him of his termination for "taking too much time off." This occurred just days before his one-year work anniversary. The manager suggested Syed could reapply once he was fully healthy.

Syed filed discrimination charges with the Illinois Department of Human Rights in November, and received a right-to-sue letter from the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in December. He argues that United Airlines' actions demonstrate a reckless disregard for the ADA, given his medical needs.

This story raises important questions: Should employers be more understanding and supportive of employees facing serious health issues? Where do we draw the line between employee rights and business needs? And this is the part most people miss... it's not just about Syed; it's about setting a precedent for how we treat and support our workforce during their most vulnerable times.

What are your thoughts? Do you think United Airlines' actions were justified, or do they showcase a lack of empathy and support for their employees? We'd love to hear your opinions in the comments below!