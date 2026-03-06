Unemployment vs Inflation: Why Economists' Theories Don't Always Work (2026)

Bold statement: the idea that low unemployment automatically cools inflation is more controversial than it looks, and this piece challenges that assumption with a broader perspective. But here’s where it gets nuanced...

Why economists dislike the obvious link between low unemployment and rising inflation

The recent inflation spike has cooled somewhat, with rates around 3.8%. Soon after, the RBA raised interest rates. And this week, unemployment remained suspiciously low, around 4.1%, suggesting the economy is operating hot. Many economists translate that into pressure on the RBA to raise rates again in May.

But pause for a moment and ask: does a low jobless rate really mean the economy is overheating to the point of needing tighter policy? It’s tempting to think so, yet the broader effect on households and the economy deserves closer scrutiny. Are we comfortable suggesting that fewer people should be employed, or that more people should be unemployed, so others can secure lower mortgage costs? That framing raises uncomfortable questions about who bears the cost.

Context matters. The Reserve Bank of Australia has two clear objectives: maintain price stability and pursue full employment. For decades, those goals stood together. After a long period of aggressive rate hikes in recent years, achieving both targets simultaneously — low unemployment and controlled inflation — is not just surprising; it’s unusual. Classic textbooks predict that sustained rate hikes would cool activity and push more people out of work. Yet the economy slowed, unemployment stayed low, thanks in part to high government spending in health and aged care.

The public discourse has fixated on technology’s threat to jobs, particularly artificial intelligence. So far, AI hasn’t disrupted employment numbers to a meaningful extent, but that could change quickly. What happens when well-established models fail to predict the outcome?

A stubborn idea in economics is the NAIRU — the non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment. The theory suggests there’s a “sweet spot” of unemployment that keeps inflation steady. The problem is twofold: no one knows the exact magic rate, and it has proven unstable in recent years. Right before the pandemic, unemployment slid into the 4s and even the 3s.

What economists and, more broadly, central bankers like the RBA often don’t admit is that they actively steer the economy toward a desired unemployment rate – a concept that clashes with simplistic narratives about “dole bludgers” or welfare abuse. Historically, full employment meant everyone who wanted a job could find one. That framing has shifted as policy goals evolved.

Is the job market as tight as the numbers imply?

Strictly by the headline figure, 4.1% unemployment remains low by historical standards, especially over the last 50 years. The inflation surge a few years ago, which came with a sequence of 13 rate increases, did not precipitate a recession or a banking crisis—though it did squeeze living costs. People endured higher prices while wages lagged, and most avoided defaulting on loans because they still earned incomes.

Yet there are early signs that job growth may be cooling. A recent snapshot shows only around 17,800 new jobs in February, below the 20,000 forecast. The participation rate — the share of people actively seeking work — has pulled back from its record highs, perhaps due to slower population growth and lower immigration. If participation had stayed elevated, unempoyment would have looked higher.

Public sector hiring has surged over the past 25 years, driven by a focus on education, elder care, and disability services. The share of employment in the public sector rose from roughly 22% to about 29%. That growth may have peaked; recent data suggest NDIS-related jobs have stabilized, and private-sector hiring could slow as higher interest rates bite.

Bottom line: the relationship between unemployment, inflation, and monetary policy is complex and evolving. The current data invites debate about whether a 4.1% unemployment rate truly signals overheating, or whether policy and public spending are shaping outcomes in ways traditional models don’t fully capture. As the trajectory of inflation, labor supply, and demand continues to unfold, the conversation about the ideal balance between employment and price stability remains open for discussion.

