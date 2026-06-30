Undiagnosed Neurological Illness in New Brunswick: What Doctors Are Asking For Now (2026)

A neurologist's plea for answers: Unraveling the mystery of an undiagnosed neurological illness.

In a heartfelt letter, Dr. Alier Marrero, a New Brunswick neurologist, has once again called for an independent scientific investigation into a mysterious neurological condition affecting countless individuals. This plea comes after two separate examinations by the province's top health official failed to uncover a common cause for the widespread illness.

The Search for Answers

Dr. Marrero, alongside three other dedicated doctors, first alerted health authorities in 2020 about a growing number of patients suffering from undiagnosed neurological issues, often accompanied by high levels of herbicides or metals in their bodies. Despite these concerns, the initial investigation, which began in 2021 and concluded in 2022, found no evidence of a shared illness among the 48 patients studied.

A Controversial Finding

But here's where it gets controversial: the recent examination by New Brunswick's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Yves Léger, also failed to establish a link between environmental factors and the neurological illness. Dr. Léger's report, released in January 2023, stated that "herbicides or metals were not present at levels that could have contributed to illness for most patients."

Dr. Marrero, in an exclusive interview, expressed his frustration and disappointment. He believes that his patients, who are suffering without a clear diagnosis or treatment plan, deserve better. "We're presenting evidence and asking for scientific answers," he said.

The Impact on Patients

The impact of this undiagnosed illness is profound. Patients like Gabrielle Cormier, who has been battling neurological symptoms since the age of 18, are unable to continue their education and are left without proper care and treatment. Advocates like Stacie Quigley Cormier and Katherine Lanteigne have stepped forward to defend Dr. Marrero and criticize the methodology and conclusions of Dr. Léger's report.

A Call for Transparency

Dr. Marrero's letter emphasizes the need for an independent, multidisciplinary investigation where patients' representatives are included. He believes that transparency and collaboration are key to finding answers. The letter also highlights the immense frustration and sense of abandonment felt by patients, their families, and the community.

And this is the part most people miss: the human cost of medical uncertainty. As Dr. Léger himself acknowledged, "These are patients that are suffering, and it's concerning when they don't have a diagnosis and proper care."

So, what do you think? Is an independent investigation the way forward? Or are there other factors at play? Let's discuss and find some answers together.