Undertaker's Shocking Take: Is WWE Revealing TOO MUCH? (2026)

The wrestling world is abuzz with a controversial topic: the extent to which WWE reveals the inner workings of the business. And one iconic figure, The Undertaker, has some strong opinions on the matter.

Cody Rhodes, a former WWE Champion, recently sat down with The Undertaker on the podcast 'Six Feet Under'. During the interview, they discussed WWE Unreal, a Netflix docuseries that pulls back the curtain on WWE's creative decision-making process.

Undertaker made it clear that he's not a fan of WWE's approach, but his reasoning might surprise you. It's not about protecting the illusion of wrestling, or 'kayfabe' as it's known in the industry. Instead, he compares it to revealing a magician's tricks.

"From my perspective, I don't like it. I know people will say I'm an old-school guy trying to protect the secrets, but that's not it. Whether it's 2025 or 1984, everyone knows wrestling is entertainment. There's no big secret to uncover. But I don't want to see a magician's tricks; I want to be amazed by the magic."

He goes on to explain that the doubt and mystery are part of what makes wrestling captivating.

"Everyone knows what we do, but when I'm in the ring, I want someone to believe it's real. I want them to think, 'That was amazing, it must have been real!' That's the magic."

Undertaker's comments sparked a discussion about the challenges of revealing too much information, especially for someone like him who now hosts a popular wrestling podcast. He admits that it's a fine line to walk, and one he struggles with himself.

"We've become too comfortable talking about our business. I think we've gone too far. I understand fans know what we do, but there needs to be an element of mystery."

Cody Rhodes, a current wrestler, sees WWE's willingness to expose the business as a challenge. He believes it's an opportunity to create something new and exciting, to make fans believe again.

"The suspension of disbelief wasn't what sold tickets. It was the genuine connection fans had with their favorites. I think that's what we need to focus on."

Undertaker and Rhodes agree that the smartest fans are the easiest to work with, but this statement raises some questions. If the smartest fans are the easiest to entertain, shouldn't wrestlers want them to understand the business better? After all, if they know the 'work' under the 'work', couldn't that make them even more invested and engaged?

What do you think about Undertaker and Cody Rhodes' perspective on WWE Unreal? Do you agree with their take on exposing the wrestling business? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!