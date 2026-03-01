Underdog Charles Martin's Comeback: Can He Beat Ajagba and Make a Statement? (2026)

Underdog Charles Martin: Ready to Prove His Worth Against Ajagba

In a thrilling twist of fate, veteran boxer Charles Martin, 39, is gearing up for a comeback fight that could redefine his legacy. Despite being away from the heavyweight title scene for nearly a decade and having limited ring time in recent years, Martin is determined to make a powerful statement against the formidable Ajagba.

"I know he's a big, strong opponent," Martin shared with The Ring. "But I'm ready to showcase my skills, break him down, and prove my worth. That's my mission."

Martin's last notable encounter was a ten-round match against Jared Anderson in July 2023, where he displayed impressive resilience. Since then, he's been seeking opportunities to showcase his skills against top contenders, and Ajagba (20-1-1, 14 KOs) presents the perfect challenge.

"I want the big fights, the ones that will put me back in the spotlight," Martin emphasized. "Beating Ajagba will open doors to those opportunities. I'm aiming for the big stages, like Saudi Arabia, and I want to be part of the elite heavyweight mix again."

The St. Louis native is confident that he's in the best shape of his career, a stark contrast to his last opponent, Martin Bakole, who fought Ajagba in May 2023. Bakole's team even admitted to Ajagba that they believed Bakole had won, but the judges scored it a draw. Martin believes that Bakole's lack of fitness cost him the victory.

"Bakole wasn't at his peak for that fight. I've heard he was in top shape when he faced Jared Anderson. It's a clear example of how crucial preparation is."

Martin aims to replicate Bakole's success against Anderson, who was knocked out in the fifth round in their 2024 encounter. Ajagba's only loss was a unanimous decision to Cuban contender Frank Sanchez in 2021.

"I've learned from my past mistakes. I wasn't as dedicated as I should have been, and it cost me. But now, I'm back on track, and I'm here to make a statement and prove that I belong in this elite heavyweight division."

Ajagba, ranked as The Ring's No. 8 contender for Oleksandr Usyk's crown, is the favorite according to DraftKings, but Martin is not deterred. The 10-round bout between these heavyweights will be the main event of a three-fight show on Paramount+, starting at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

Will Martin's determination and experience prevail over Ajagba's youth and power? Only time will tell. This fight promises to be an exciting showcase of heavyweight talent, and the outcome could have significant implications for both boxers' careers.

