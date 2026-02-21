Uncovering the Secret to a Drug-Resistant Fungus' Survival on Human Skin (2026)

A groundbreaking study has revealed a key enzyme that enables a drug-resistant fungus to thrive on human skin, offering a new insight into its survival and resistance mechanisms. This enzyme, carbonic anhydrase, plays a pivotal role in the fungus's ability to utilize carbon dioxide as a source of energy, allowing it to persist and spread in healthcare settings. The research, conducted by scientists at the Medical University of Vienna, highlights the fungus's metabolic advantage, which enables it to endure treatment pressures and cause persistent infections. This discovery not only sheds light on the fungus's skin colonization process but also opens up potential new avenues for treatment and prevention strategies. The study, published in the journal Nature, emphasizes the importance of understanding the fungus's energy pathways to combat its growing threat in hospitals.

