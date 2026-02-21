A groundbreaking study has revealed a key enzyme that enables a drug-resistant fungus to thrive on human skin, offering a new insight into its survival and resistance mechanisms. This enzyme, carbonic anhydrase, plays a pivotal role in the fungus's ability to utilize carbon dioxide as a source of energy, allowing it to persist and spread in healthcare settings. The research, conducted by scientists at the Medical University of Vienna, highlights the fungus's metabolic advantage, which enables it to endure treatment pressures and cause persistent infections. This discovery not only sheds light on the fungus's skin colonization process but also opens up potential new avenues for treatment and prevention strategies. The study, published in the journal Nature, emphasizes the importance of understanding the fungus's energy pathways to combat its growing threat in hospitals.
Uncovering the Secret to a Drug-Resistant Fungus' Survival on Human Skin (2026)
References
- https://www.earth.com/news/key-enzyme-helps-a-drug-resistant-fungus-thrive-on-human-skin/
- https://www.buffalo.edu/ubnow/stories/2026/02/nasa-satellite-mission.html
- https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2026/02/260212025604.htm
- https://astrobiology.com/2026/02/the-power-of-polarimetry-for-characterising-exoplanet-atmospheres-clouds-and-surfaces-with-nasas-habitable-worlds-observatory.html
- https://www.sciencealert.com/we-may-have-seen-a-special-kind-of-black-hole-explode-study-claims
- https://www.miragenews.com/electrically-controlled-3d-magnetic-hopfions-1619654/
Top Articles
Jeannie Mai and Anderson .Paak's Cozy Dinner Date: Are They Dating?
Unraveling the Extortion Scandal: High-Ranking Bikie Charged in Major Investigation
James Van Der Beek's Family Raises $1M on GoFundMe After Actor's Tragic Death
Latest Posts
UNSW's Smart Recycling Bins: Revolutionizing Campus Sustainability
Bitcoin vs Gold: Which is the Better Investment? Robert Kiyosaki's Bold Claim Explained
Recommended Articles
- Soaring Energy Bills: How America's Middle Class is Struggling to Keep Up
- How to report cash only businesses?
- What are the 5 biggest bank in the world?
- Are Muni ETFs tax-exempt?
- Can you get a fixed mortgage rate?
- Josh Smith Shines in Spring Opener: Is He the Rangers' New Second Baseman?
- Breaking News: A38 Closure Near Bristol Airport After Attempted Murder Incident
- Why Phoenix's 2015 Season Was a Turning Point: Mercury's Journey and the Suns' Rising Star
- William Porker's Dirty Stuff: Four Decades of Street Machine Mayhem
- Diesel Spill Crisis: Bottled Water Distribution in Killin, Perthshire
- New Study Permit Rules for International Students in Canada
- Heavy Snow in Philadelphia: Blizzard Conditions, Salt Shortages, and Winter Prep
- Leona Maguire's Impressive Comeback in Thailand: Birdies, Eagles, and a Top 25 Finish
- Trump's Nuclear Push: Airlifted Microreactor Demonstrates Quick Deployment
- Nick Castellanos' Return to Philadelphia: When Will Phillies Fans Get Their Chance to React?
- TheMongolz vs. Vitality: Who Will Reign Supreme? | Polymarket Predictions
- England vs Ireland: Six Nations Showdown | Live Match Analysis & Highlights
- Trump's Nuclear Push: Airlifted Microreactor Demonstrates Quick Deployment
- Yankees Catcher Austin Wells: From Defending Against Scouts to Proving Them Wrong
- Breaking News: A38 Closure Near Bristol Airport After Attempted Murder Incident
- Chelsea vs Burnley: Can the Blues Avoid an Unwanted Record?
- Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano: Why UFC Negotiations Failed
- Macron on Trump's Tariffs: France's Response and the Future of Global Trade
- Janibek Alimkhanuly's Title Reign: What Went Wrong?
- Johan Lange's Take: Igor Tudor's Future at Tottenham and the Club's Vision
- Stretan Ruler Dominates G2 Silver Slipper, Books Golden Slipper Ticket | Horse Racing Highlights
- William Porker's Dirty Stuff: Four Decades of Street Machine Mayhem
- Trump's Nuclear Push: Airlifted Microreactor Demonstrates Quick Deployment
- Miguel Oliveira's WorldSBK Debut: From Last to Eighth After Superpole Crash!
- How This US Family Saved Thousands on Healthcare in Turkey | Medical Tourism Success Story
- India-Brazil Critical Minerals Deal: Reducing Dependence on China | Global Supply Chain Update
- Bill Mazeroski: The Unsung Hero of the 1960 World Series
- How This US Family Saved Thousands on Healthcare in Turkey | Medical Tourism Success Story
- Toronto Teacher's Heartwarming Initiative: Care4Care
- ICC T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand vs Pakistan - Rain Delay, Toss & Predictions
- William Porker's Dirty Stuff: Four Decades of Street Machine Mayhem
- Livingston County, MI Ranks #1 in Highest Median Income! Top 5 Counties Revealed 🏡
- Tom Hiddleston & Hayley Atwell in Much Ado About Nothing - Broadway Transfer Announced!
- Nick Castellanos' Return to Philly: When Will Phillies Fans Get Their Chance to React?
- Abandoned Hospital's 20-Year Rot: From Maternity Ward to Zombie Apocalypse Set!
- Yari Montella's DREAM Saturday at Australian WorldSBK! First Podium!
- Measles Outbreak in the U.S.: Over 900 Cases and Counting
- Unraveling the Mystery of Inner Ear Cell Death: A New Path to Hearing Preservation
- Stop the Scroll: YouTube SEO Tips for Watch-Week Headlines
- William Porker's Dirty Stuff: Four Decades of Street Machine Mayhem
- Diesel Spill Crisis: Bottled Water Distribution in Killin, Perthshire
- X-Men's Magneto Destroys New Jersey in Avengers: Doomsday - Marvel's MCU Phase 6
- Brian O'Driscoll's Toughest Rugby Rivals: Unveiling the Top 5
- Kwesi Arthur vs Medikal: Rapper Reacts to Fan Comparisons
- Why AI-Generated Résumés Fall Flat in Real Hiring
- Chelsea vs Burnley: Can the Blues Avoid an Unexpected Premier League Historic Low?
- Nationals Offseason Moves: 3 Veteran Free Agents to Boost the Roster in 2024
- Chelsea vs Burnley: Can the Blues Avoid an Unexpected Premier League Historic Low?
- Bill Mazeroski: The Unsung Hero of the 1960 World Series
- Chicago Bulls' Late Tanking Strategy: A Missed Opportunity?
- Why Arab States Fear a US-Iran War: The Devastating Consequences Explained
- Josh Smith Shines in Spring Opener: Is He the Rangers' New Second Baseman?
- Bill Gates' Artificial Sun: A New Era for Clean Energy
- Thatch Roofs: 9 Modern Buildings Reviving an Ancient Technique
- Bodies of Two Missing Men Found in Eryri Mountain Range | Snowdonia Tragedy
- Nick Castellanos' Return to Philadelphia: When Will Phillies Fans Get Their Chance to React?
- Pakistan Punjab's Luxury Jet Scandal: Maryam Nawaz Under Fire
- Scientists Reveal How Body Senses Cold, Menthol's Chill
- Scientists Reveal How Body Senses Cold, Menthol's Chill
- Why AI-Generated Résumés Fall Flat in Real Hiring
- Bill Mazeroski: A Baseball Legend's Life and Legacy
- Unveiling the Secrets: Time Capsule Found in Middlesbrough's Old Town Hall
- Trump's Nuclear Push: Airlifted Microreactor Demonstrates Quick Deployment
- New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 - cricket score, radio & video highlights
- Ducati Rider Yari Montella’s Dream Double at Australian WorldSBK 2025 | Front Row & First Podium!
- Bodies of Two Missing Men Found in Eryri Mountain Range | Snowdonia Tragedy
- X-Men's Magneto Destroys New Jersey in Avengers: Doomsday - Marvel's MCU Phase 6
- Why Phoenix's 2015 Season Was a Turning Point: Mercury's Journey and the Suns' Rising Star
- Unboxing the adidas BW Army Black Patent Sneakers: A Stylish Replica
- Unveiling the Secrets: Time Capsule Found in Middlesbrough's Old Town Hall
- TheMongolz vs. Vitality: Who Will Reign Supreme? | Polymarket Predictions
- New Zealand vs Pakistan: T20 World Cup 2026 - Rain Delays, Toss & Line-ups
- Tyrrell Hatton's DP World Tour Comeback: 8 Players Granted LIV Golf Permission
- Breaking News: A38 Closure Near Bristol Airport After Attempted Murder Incident
- Are Chunky Sneakers Back? adidas Sure Thinks So
- Yari Montella's DREAM Saturday at Australian WorldSBK! First Podium!
- Katie Price's Shocking Wedding Plans: Defying Family Warnings and Marrying Lee Andrews Again?
- Albia Nurse Pleads Guilty to Stealing Medications from Pella Nursing Home
- AI Résumé Fail: Why You Shouldn't Use AI to Write Your Job Application
- Scientists Reveal How Body Senses Cold, Menthol's Chill
- Chelsea vs Burnley: Blues' Champions League Push Gets a Boost as Broja is Ruled Out
- The Unkillable Fungus: How Life Survives Nuclear Radiation!
- New Zealand vs Pakistan: T20 World Cup 2026 - Rain Delays, Toss & Line-ups
- West Ham's Predicted Lineup: Nuno's Big Changes for Bournemouth Clash
- MSPs vs. the Rule of Law: A Scottish Political Storm
- New Study Permit Rules for International Students in Canada
- Breaking News: A38 Closure Near Bristol Airport After Attempted Murder Incident
- Yari Montella's Dream Day at Australian WorldSBK: From Front Row to Podium
- New Zealand vs Pakistan: T20 World Cup 2026 - Rain Delays, Toss & Line-ups
- NASA's Roman Space Telescope: Unlocking the Secrets of the Universe
- Tom Hiddleston & Hayley Atwell in Much Ado About Nothing - Broadway Transfer Announced!
- Unrivaled League Highlights: Phantom's Dominance & Angel Reese's Return
- Diesel Spill Crisis: Bottled Water Distribution in Killin, Perthshire
- ICC T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand vs Pakistan - Live Match Updates, Scorecard, and Highlights
- Albia Nurse Pleads Guilty to Stealing Medications from Pella Nursing Home
Article information
Author: Lilliana Bartoletti
Last Updated:
Views: 6066
Rating: 4.2 / 5 (53 voted)
Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Lilliana Bartoletti
Birthday: 1999-11-18
Address: 58866 Tricia Spurs, North Melvinberg, HI 91346-3774
Phone: +50616620367928
Job: Real-Estate Liaison
Hobby: Graffiti, Astronomy, Handball, Magic, Origami, Fashion, Foreign language learning
Introduction: My name is Lilliana Bartoletti, I am a adventurous, pleasant, shiny, beautiful, handsome, zealous, tasty person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.