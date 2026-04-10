Uncovering the Giants' Hidden Gems: Prospects Beyond the Top 30 for 2026 (2026)

Beyond the Spotlight: Uncovering the San Francisco Giants' Hidden Gems for 2026!

While the official Top 30 Giants prospects for 2026 have been revealed by Baseball America, the excitement doesn't stop there! We're diving deeper into the organization to shine a light on 10 more promising talents who narrowly missed the initial cut but possess the electrifying potential for breakout seasons and, dare we say, future Major League careers. These are the players you'll want to keep your eye on as they climb the ranks!

But here's where it gets interesting... sometimes the most exciting discoveries are made just outside the usual radar. Let's explore these emerging stars:

31. Gerelmi Maldonado, RHP: After a significant recovery period from Tommy John surgery, Maldonado has made a powerful comeback, reintroducing his high-velocity fastball (touching the upper-90s) and a formidable slider. In 2026, his focus will be on increasing his innings pitched and refining his changeup, with the ultimate goal of solidifying his role as a starting pitcher. Will he be able to sustain this intensity and develop that crucial third pitch?

32. Jose Ortiz, OF: Ortiz was on a clear trajectory for a breakout in 2024, but an elbow injury in 2025, requiring Tommy John surgery, temporarily halted his progress. However, when healthy, he boasts the strongest outfield arm in the entire system, coupled with impressive speed and defensive prowess that project him as a future center fielder. He's expected to return to action sometime in 2026. And this is the part most people miss: the mental fortitude required to come back from such a significant injury is often as crucial as the physical recovery.

33. Jack Choate, LHP: Choate has consistently impressed with his ability to generate swings and misses, utilizing deceptive mechanics and an impressive extension of over seven feet during his time at Double-A Richmond. While he may not possess a dominant "out" pitch, his effectiveness suggests he could be a valuable bulk reliever, capable of eating innings. Could his deceptive style be enough to fool major league hitters?

34. Scott Bandura, OF: Bandura has emerged as one of the most significantly improved players within the Giants' system. He dominated early in the Northwest League before facing tougher competition at Double-A Richmond. He’s a solid-average defender in the outfield and shows a knack for making solid contact, but there's still considerable room for refinement in his game. Is his improvement sustainable, or was it a flash in the pan?

35. Nate Furman, 2B: Acquired from Cleveland in 2024 while recovering from a shoulder injury, Furman's primary appeal lies in his excellent bat-to-ball skills, with occasional flashes of power. He's a capable defender at second base but might see time in the outfield during the 2026 season. His ability to consistently make contact is a rare and valuable skill in today's game.

36. Maui Ahuna, SS: Injuries have unfortunately limited Ahuna to just 97 games since his draft selection. However, he showed promising signs in a 2025 season split between Class A levels. Ahuna possesses significant raw power, but he'll need to elevate the ball more consistently and improve his overall contact rate to reach his full potential. The question remains: can he stay on the field long enough to develop?

37. Jancel Villaroel, C: Acquired from Houston, Villaroel made strides in his offensive production and impact during a 2025 season split between Class A levels. He's an adequate blocker and receiver behind the plate, with a strong throwing arm, though accuracy is an area for continued development. His defensive fundamentals are solid, but will his bat develop enough to be a regular starter?

38. Jordan Gottesman, LHP: Hailing from Northeastern University, Gottesman is a left-handed pitcher who features a low-90s fastball. He complements this with a well-rounded arsenal, including a slider, curveball, changeup, and cutter. His feel for spin and ability to execute his pitches are notable strengths. His diverse pitch mix makes him an intriguing prospect.

39. Luke Mensik, RHP: The Giants took a chance on Mensik in the later rounds, recognizing his starter's delivery and considerable projection. He throws a low-90s fastball and supports it with a curveball, slider, and changeup. His current stuff, combined with his developmental runway, positions him as a sleeper to watch. Could he be the diamond in the rough the Giants have been looking for?

40. Andy Polanco, OF: While Jhonny Level, Keyner Martinez, and Luis De La Torre were the standout performers for the Giants in the Arizona Complex League, Polanco also garnered significant attention from scouts. This 11th-round pick from 2024 possesses impressive speed, defensive capabilities, and a strong throwing arm. His swing shows considerable upside as he gains more experience. His raw tools are undeniable, but will he be able to translate them into consistent production?

These 10 players represent the exciting depth within the Giants' system, proving that talent can be found beyond the most talked-about prospects.

Now, let's talk baseball! Do you believe focusing on these 'beyond the top 30' prospects is a smart strategy for long-term team building? Or do you think organizations should prioritize developing their highest-rated talents? Share your thoughts in the comments below – we'd love to hear your perspective!