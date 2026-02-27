Uncovering the Diamondbacks' Hidden Gems: Prospects Beyond the Top 30 (2026)

Beyond the Top 30: 10 Diamondbacks Prospects to Watch in 2026

Baseball America's recent ranking of the Top 30 Diamondbacks prospects for 2026 has sparked interest in the organization's future. Now, let's delve into the next 10 players who just missed the cut but hold immense potential for breakout seasons or future MLB careers. Here's a closer look at these up-and-coming talents:

Jose Fernandez (SS): A high-upside prospect since 2021, Fernandez finally showcased his potential in 2025. With a left-handed bat and the ability to play shortstop, he's poised to become a force at the plate. Yilber Diaz (RHP): Diaz's power-armed pitching impressed in 2024, but a setback in 2025 due to strike-throwing issues needs addressing. If he regains control, he could be a valuable asset. Junior Ciprian (RHP): Ciprian's arsenal includes a blazing fastball (up to 98 mph) and a swing-and-miss slider. However, command and third-pitch development are areas for improvement. Hunter Cranton (RHP): Part of the Eugenio Suarez trade, Cranton's power-armed pitching could make him a key reliever. Staying healthy will be crucial for his success. Andrew Hoffmann (RHP): Hoffmann's changeup is a potential weapon out of the bullpen. His brief appearance with the D-backs in 2025 hints at a promising future. Kyle Amendt (RHP): Amendt's deceptive pitching style, featuring a 92 mph fastball, slider, and curveball, makes him a potential major league contender. A shoulder injury in 2025 was a setback. Caden Grice (LHP): Grice's recovery from Tommy John surgery in 2025 is a concern. However, his athletic left-handed pitching and three average pitches make him a prospect to watch. Roman Angelo (RHP): Angelo's mid-90s fastball and plus changeup make him a versatile relief option. His starter's command needs improvement, but his potential is undeniable. Alberto Barriga (C): Barriga's powerful throwing arm is a tool, but his hitting struggles in 2025 (199 batting average) are a concern. Hitting consistency is key to his future. Juan Burgos (RHP): Burgos' fastball, cutter, and sweeper make him a low-ceiling/high-floor reliever. His role in the Eugenio Suarez trade adds to his intrigue.

These players, while not in the Top 30, are worth keeping an eye on. Their potential and unique skills make them key contributors to the Diamondbacks' future success.