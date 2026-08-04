Uncovering Racial Disparities: A Medical Student's Mission for Equitable Maternal Care (2026)

Imagine a healthcare system where the color of your skin determines the quality of care you receive during one of life’s most vulnerable moments: pregnancy and childbirth. This isn’t a hypothetical scenario—it’s a stark reality for Black women in Canada, and Ebonee Lennord, a McMaster medical student, is determined to change it. But here’s where it gets controversial: while the U.S. has mountains of data exposing racial disparities in maternal care, Canada’s ‘color-blind’ approach to data collection leaves Black communities in the dark. Why does this matter? Because without data, there’s no evidence, and without evidence, there’s no change.

Lennord’s journey began at a conference for aspiring physicians, where a presentation on maternal and neonatal health disparities in Black communities left her in tears. ‘I thought of my grandmother, my mom, and every Black woman in my life who’s been pregnant,’ she recalls. ‘What did they go through?’ Now, as a future obstetrician and gynecologist, she’s diving into the national data—or rather, the lack thereof. Her scoping review, published in the Canadian Journal of Public Health, uncovered a shocking truth: only six studies in Canada contain adequate race-based data on maternal and neonatal health outcomes.

Even with this limited data, the findings are alarming. Black individuals face higher rates of preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and inadequate weight gain during pregnancy. Their infants are more likely to experience spontaneous fetal loss, preterm birth, low Apgar scores, and admission to neonatal intensive care units. And this is the part most people miss: these disparities aren’t just numbers—they’re lives, families, and generations impacted by systemic inequities.

Giulia Muraca, a senior author and associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at McMaster, points out that Canada’s failure to collect race-based data isn’t just an oversight—it’s a policy rooted in cultural and political resistance. ‘We’re blinding ourselves to the inequities that shape health and lives,’ she says. While U.S. data highlights the struggles of Black women, it doesn’t translate directly to Canada due to differences in history, politics, and healthcare systems. So, what’s the solution?

Enter CanHEAL, a network of healthcare providers, epidemiologists, community advocates, and individuals with lived experience, working to understand and address racial disparities in maternal and perinatal health. But here’s the kicker: collecting data is just the first step. The real challenge is translating that data into actionable interventions that reduce—and eventually eliminate—these disparities.

Take the pandemic, for example. Race-disaggregated data revealed higher COVID-19 infection rates in racialized communities due to systemic inequalities in housing and employment. This evidence guided policy changes, like prioritizing vaccine distribution in high-risk neighborhoods. What if we applied the same approach to maternal care?

Lennord emphasizes that better data doesn’t just inform policy—it transforms patient interactions. A qualitative study she read revealed that Black women in Toronto often feel dismissed and unheard during obstetric care. ‘We need to ensure every patient is treated equitably,’ she says. ‘The same diagnosis can feel completely different depending on who’s experiencing it.’

But collecting data isn’t enough. It must be done in partnership with marginalized communities, ensuring their voices shape policy and their trust is earned. This is where it gets personal: Black women have a history of being exploited in medical experimentation, and that trauma isn’t forgotten. ‘Obstetrics and gynecology were built on the bodies of enslaved Black women,’ Lennord reflects. ‘We haven’t truly acknowledged that—or created space for the Black experience in healthcare.’

Her research aims to change that, elevating the voices of those silenced for too long. But here’s the question: Are we ready to confront the uncomfortable truths this data will reveal? And more importantly, are we willing to act on them?

What do you think? Is Canada’s ‘color-blind’ approach to data collection helping or harming efforts to address racial disparities in healthcare? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s start a conversation that could change lives.