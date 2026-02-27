Uncovering Bias: The Traitors' Uncomfortable Truths (2026)

Are contestants on The Traitors prejudiced? A deep dive into the data reveals intriguing patterns and potential unconscious biases that mirror societal issues. Here's a breakdown of the evidence and insights from the show's first five UK series.

Race and Representation

The data suggests a potential bias against ethnic minorities. While only 32% of contestants are non-white, a staggering 47% of the first 30 players murdered or banished were people of color. This disparity is even more striking when considering that non-white players make up only 40% of those reaching at least episode four.

Specific examples include:

Netty Österberg and Judy Wilson: Both black women were the first contestants to be murdered or banished in Series 4. Wilson's banishment was fueled by accusations of attitude change and a perceived 'big personality', echoing discriminatory language towards black women.

Ross Garshong: A black man was labeled 'suspicious' early on, despite players' feelings being more influential than facts.

The show's winners have consistently been white, and only one non-white player reached the final in the first three series. The Celebrity Traitors edition, however, showcased three non-white contestants in the final five, suggesting a potential link between pre-established public personas and success rather than race.

Age and Advantage

Age also plays a role in contestants' trajectories. Older players, particularly those in their sixties, are more likely to be targeted early on. Conversely, contestants in their seventies fare significantly better, with Andrea Addison, aged 72, surviving the longest before her murder in the penultimate episode.

The show's winners, however, have predominantly been in their twenties, with five out of seven winners falling into this age group.

Gender Bias

Gender dynamics reveal a similar pattern. Women were initially targeted more frequently, with 17 out of the first 30 contestants being women. This trend persists, as male contestants are more susceptible to banishment, while women seem to present stronger cases of innocence at the roundtable.

Unconscious Bias and Familiarity

The show's emphasis on 'vibes' and 'opinions' as evidence of guilt or innocence highlights unconscious bias. Players lean on gut feelings and familiarity, often leading to the elimination of those who don't 'fit in'. This mirrors societal tendencies towards in-group favoritism and harsher judgments of outsiders.

Dr. Shakiba Moghadam emphasizes the unsettling familiarity of these biases, noting their presence in workplaces, friendships, and online spaces. The show's dynamics echo broader societal issues, inviting viewers to reflect on their own biases and the need for more inclusive practices.