UNC Tar Heels New QB Billy Edwards: Full Career Breakdown & 2025 Expectations (2026)

North Carolina’s Quarterback Shake-Up: Why Billy Edwards Could Be the Game-Changer UNC Needs

CHAPEL HILL — The quarterback room at North Carolina has been a whirlwind of activity this transfer portal season, leaving fans and analysts alike wondering who will ultimately take the reins. But here’s where it gets controversial: while the Tar Heels lost promising talents like freshman Bryce Baker and 2025 starter Gio Lopez, they’ve also brought in two seasoned contenders—Wisconsin’s Billy Edwards and Texas A&M’s Miles O’Neill. Both are expected to compete for the starting job, but whispers from TarHeel247 suggest Edwards might already have the edge. Why? His extensive collegiate experience could be the deciding factor. O’Neill, a redshirt sophomore, is undoubtedly talented, but Edwards, entering his fifth collegiate season, brings a level of maturity and game-tested skill that’s hard to ignore.

And this is the part most people miss: Edwards’ journey to UNC is far from ordinary. Let’s dive into his career, stats, and what makes him a potential standout for the Tar Heels.

From High School Standout to Collegiate Journeyman

Edwards, a Springfield, Virginia native, first made waves at Lake Braddock Secondary School. Over two seasons, he amassed over 5,000 passing yards, 59 passing touchdowns, 750 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns—numbers that scream dual-threat quarterback. As a three-star recruit, he initially committed to Wake Forest, but after redshirting his freshman year without seeing the field, he entered the transfer portal. This move marked the beginning of a collegiate odyssey that would shape him into the player he is today.

Maryland: Where Edwards Found His Footing

Edwards landed at Maryland, where he spent three pivotal seasons. In 2022, as a redshirt freshman, he appeared in seven games, starting two—including a standout performance against Northwestern. In that game, he completed 18 of 28 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown, adding 66 rushing yards on 16 carries. His ability to lead clutch drives, like the game-sealing one against Indiana, showcased his poise under pressure. However, his time at Maryland wasn’t without challenges. In the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl against NC State, he was replaced after the first drive by Taulia Tagovailoa, a moment that likely fueled his determination to prove himself.

2023: A Year of Growth and Recognition

Edwards’ redshirt sophomore season in 2023 saw him appear in eight games, including a bowl game start against Auburn. Maryland’s quarterback rotation didn’t stop him from shining—he earned MVP honors in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, throwing for 128 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 50 yards and another score. His seven rushing touchdowns that season highlighted his versatility, a trait UNC could leverage in their offense.

2024: The Breakout Year

Edwards’ redshirt junior season at Maryland was his best statistically. Starting 11 games, he averaged 261.9 passing yards per game—second in the Big Ten—and ranked fourth in the conference with 273 completions. He finished the season with 2,881 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, adding 148 rushing yards and five touchdowns. His performance against USC on October 19, 2024, was historic: 373 passing yards on 39 of 50 attempts, a 78% completion rate that hadn’t been seen in the Big Ten since 1996. He also joined elite company, becoming just the second Big Ten quarterback since 1996 to throw for at least 250 yards in the first seven games of a season, alongside C.J. Stroud.

The Wisconsin Detour

Edwards transferred to Wisconsin ahead of the 2025 season, poised to take over as the starting quarterback. However, fate had other plans. After just 34 snaps in two games, a left knee injury sidelined him for the season. Here’s the silver lining: Edwards is expected to receive a medical redshirt for that season, granting him one final year of eligibility—a year he’ll now spend at UNC.

What Does Edwards Bring to UNC?

Edwards’ arrival in Chapel Hill comes at a critical time for the Tar Heels. His experience, resilience, and proven ability to perform under pressure make him a strong candidate to lead the offense. But will his style mesh with UNC’s system? And can he outshine O’Neill in what’s sure to be a heated competition? Here’s a thought-provoking question for you: With Edwards’ history of overcoming adversity and his impressive statistical resume, is he the missing piece UNC needs to contend in the ACC? Or is his injury-shortened season at Wisconsin a red flag that can’t be ignored?

Share your thoughts in the comments—this quarterback battle is just getting started.