Unboxing the Flipper One: A Hacker's Dream Come True (2026)

In 2020, the Flipper Zero emerged as a groundbreaking tool for tech novices, blending Swiss Army knife aesthetics with cutting-edge functionality. Now, Flipper One delivers its second iteration, offering enhanced connectivity and performance for hackers, tinkerers, and everyday users. Designed for high-performance computing, the device leverages advanced networking protocols, including 5G, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 6E, while maintaining a sleek design that mirrors its predecessors.

Flipper CEO Pavel Zhovner highlights the product’s capabilities: 'It's all about networking, data transfer, and high-performance computing—enough power to handle SDR and local AI tasks.' The hardware includes a powerful RK3576 SoC, Mali-G52 GPU, and NPU for running large models locally, paired with 8GB RAM and a Raspberry Pi-based microcontroller unit (RP2350) for display controls and touchpad functions. The Flipper One also emphasizes open-source development, encouraging public collaboration through its developer portal.

Personally, I think the Flipper One’s focus on open innovation aligns with today’s demand for accessible, customizable technology. While the price may exceed the $199 target for the Flipper Zero, the addition of advanced features ensures it appeals to those who value both performance and usability. What many people overlook is the potential for the device to become a versatile tool across multiple applications, bridging the gap between hardware and software seamlessly.