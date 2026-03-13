Unboxing Qantas' New Business Class Amenity Kits: A Collaboration with R.M. Williams (2026)

Qantas has taken a significant step in enhancing the experience of its Business Class passengers by collaborating with the renowned Australian brand, R.M. Williams, to introduce a new line of premium amenity kits. These kits are not only designed to provide comfort during flights but also to showcase the rich heritage and craftsmanship associated with Australia.

At the heart of this partnership lies a commitment to sustainability and storytelling. The amenity kits are made from recycled materials and feature skincare products sourced from Grown Alchemist, an Australian brand known for its quality. The design of these kits draws inspiration from the airline's roots, reflecting the natural beauty of Australia’s landscape.

But here's where it gets interesting: the new amenity kits come in four unique variations, each characterized by a warm, earthy color scheme that echoes the Australian terrain. The design includes R.M. Williams' signature detailing and a frogmouth opening, which provides easy access to the contents within the kit, making it practical for travelers.

One standout aspect of the collection is the lining of the kits, which showcases an archival map depicting the historic 100-mile stretch between Winton and Longreach. This thoughtful detail pays homage to both Qantas’ origins and the journeys taken by Reginald Murray Williams on horseback, connecting the heritage of both brands.

Inside these stylish amenity kits, passengers will discover a curated selection of essential skincare items from Grown Alchemist, including a hydrating day cream, a restorative hand cream, and a nourishing lip balm. Additionally, the kits include eco-friendly socks made from recycled PET, a comfortable eye mask, 3M earplugs for a peaceful flight, and a bamboo toothbrush paired with Colgate toothpaste, ensuring a comprehensive in-flight comfort experience.

These new amenity kits are currently available for Qantas Business customers on select international routes and are set to expand across the airline's international network as part of its broader strategy to enhance premium offerings.

What do you think about airlines focusing on sustainability and heritage in their services? Is this trend beneficial for passengers, or do you believe it’s merely a marketing tactic? Share your thoughts below!