Unboxing and Review: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 - Worth the Price? (2026)

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 is a gaming keyboard that has been making waves in the industry. But here's where it gets controversial: while it boasts an impressive array of features, is it worth the hefty price tag? Let's dive in and explore the pros and cons of this deluxe tenkeyless model.

Design: A Choice Between Full-Size and TKL

At first glance, the Gen 3 might not seem like a significant upgrade from its predecessors. However, upon closer inspection, you'll notice a few key differences. The keyboard sports a plastic shell with an aluminum top plate, housing a small OLED screen and a volume roller in the corner. This design element is a personal favorite, adding a unique touch to the overall aesthetic.

You have the option to choose between three layout sizes: Full Size, 60%, and Tenkeyless (TKL). The TKL version, which we tested, measures 1.7 by 14 by 5 inches, offering a compact yet sturdy build. Despite being mostly plastic, the Gen 3 feels robust and weighs around 2.4 pounds for the wireless model.

Aesthetically, the Apex Pro Gen 3 is quite understated, except for the OLED screen, which can display small icons or GIFs. While this feature is a signature of the Apex Pro line, its practical use is limited. The nearby roller and button allow for various functions, but the process can be cumbersome, and most tasks are quicker to accomplish using the built-in hotkeys or configuration software.

Features: The Hall Effect Advantage

The Apex Pro Gen 3 is designed with acoustics in mind, featuring sound-dampening layers between the chassis and PCB. This results in a muted response compared to other gaming keyboards, which may be a preference for some users.

However, if you're seeking a rich, satisfying typing experience, you might be disappointed. The Apex Pro's space bar, in particular, has a hollow sound when struck. For a more thocky typing feel, you might want to consider alternatives like the Lemokey P1 HE or Wooting 80HE.

The Gen 3's standout feature is its analog Hall-effect switches. These switches have become increasingly common in high-end gaming keyboards, offering multiple actions mapped to a single key based on actuation distance. Hall-effect switches also provide features like Rapid Tap, which enhances in-game movement by prioritizing the second key pressed when two are tapped simultaneously. These advantages make them a popular choice for high-speed, twitchy gaming.

But here's the catch: SteelSeries' Omnipoint 3.0 switches are not hot-swappable. This means you're locked into these premium switches, which may be a deal-breaker for some. While the non-swappability isn't a huge issue, especially given the keyboard's price, it's worth considering if you value the ability to tinker with or repair your keyboard down the line.

Testing the Apex Pro TKL Gen 3: Wired Performance, Wireless Issues

During my hands-on time with the Apex Pro TKL, I found the typing and gaming experience to be comfortable and responsive. The keyboard accurately registered all inputs, and the Rapid Tap functionality proved useful in fast-paced games like Battlefield 6. The Hall-effect keys offer a distinct advantage for high-speed gaming, especially when compared to traditional mechanical switches.

Unfortunately, this excellent performance is limited to the wired mode. When using the keyboard wirelessly via Bluetooth, I experienced some latency, which may not bother casual gamers but is a deal-breaker for intense competitive gaming and esports. Similarly, when using the 2.4GHz dongle, I encountered intermittent connectivity issues, with the keyboard suddenly stopping input reception. Updating the SteelSeries firmware and testing different USB Type-C ports didn't resolve the problem.

The quickest fix I found was to reseat the dongle in its port. This issue occurred frequently enough that I eventually switched back to using the keyboard primarily in wired or Bluetooth mode. If you opt for the Apex Pro, be sure to purchase from a retailer with an easy return policy, just in case you encounter this problem as well.

Software: GG's Customization Options

The SteelSeries configuration software, GG, allows you to fine-tune various settings, including per-key actuation distance, RGB lighting, and macro recording. The Apex Pro TKL supports up to five built-in profiles that can be saved directly to the hardware, enabling you to use the same macros and settings across different PCs, independent of the software.

Changing settings and customizing inputs with GG is straightforward. The software provides a live preview of the keyboard, showing any changes made to the default settings. It also offers a dropdown menu of key assignments, providing a quick overview of your customizations. Overall, GG is a solid option for those who enjoy tweaking their keyboard's performance.

And this is the part most people miss: while the Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 offers an impressive feature set, its price tag might be a turn-off for some. For a similar tenkeyless model with unique design elements and a more affordable price, the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro is worth considering. Alternatively, if you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, the Fnatic Streak65 is a great choice.

So, is the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 worth the investment? That's a question only you can answer. Consider your budget, your preferred features, and your tolerance for potential wireless connectivity issues. And remember, the gaming keyboard market is vast, so there are plenty of other options to explore if this one doesn't quite fit the bill.

What do you think? Is the Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 a must-have for gamers, or are there better alternatives out there? Let's discuss in the comments!