Unboxing and Review: Lego's Smart Brick Revolutionizes Star Wars Sets (2026)

Get ready for a game-changer in the world of Lego and Star Wars enthusiasts! Lego's Smart Brick is here, and it's about to revolutionize the way we build and interact with these iconic sets.

The Power of Lego's Smart Brick

Lego has taken a massive leap forward with its new Smart Brick, a miniature powerhouse packed with a computer, microphone, and NFC technology. This innovative brick promises to unlock a whole new world of experiences, and it's already making waves in the tech industry. In fact, it was awarded the prestigious "Best in Show" at CES 2026, a testament to its potential.

But here's where it gets controversial... or at least, a little tricky for those new to the concept. Lego has released eight Star Wars-themed sets that are compatible with the Smart Brick, and some even include it as part of the package. However, not all sets are created equal when it comes to this smart technology.

Unveiling the Star Wars Sets

Let's dive into the details of these new sets and explore what they offer:

Darth Vader's TIE Fighter ($69.99) : This set includes one Smart Brick, along with five NFC tags and smart minifigs of Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia. It's a great starting point for those eager to explore the Smart Brick's capabilities.

Throne Room Duel & A-Wing ($159.99) : The priciest set, it comes with two Smart Bricks, five NFC tags, and smart minifigs of Emperor Palpatine, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker. A true collector's item for Star Wars fans!

A 473-piece Set ($70) : Includes one Smart Brick, one NFC tag, and a smart minifig of Darth Vader. A more affordable option for those who want a taste of the Smart Brick experience. See Also Darth Maul Returns! New Star Wars Series 'Maul: Shadow Lord' Trailer Breakdown & Release Date

Wicket's Adventure ($50) : While it doesn't include a Smart Brick, it boasts two NFC tags, a smart Wicket minifig, and standard minifigs of an AT-ST driver and Scout Trooper.

Yoda's Training ($70) : Another set without a Smart Brick, it features two NFC tags and smart minifigs of Yoda and Luke Skywalker, plus a standard R2-D2 minifig.

Greedo's Ambush ($80) : With three NFC tags and two smart minifigures of Greedo and Obi-Wan Kenobi, this set also includes three standard minifigs.

Chewbacca's Rescue ($100) : A larger set with four NFC tags and four smart minifigs of Chewbacca, Han Solo, C-3PO, and Luke Skywalker.

Luke's Desert Adventure ($40): A smaller set with one NFC tag, one smart minifig of Luke Skywalker, and two standard minifigs.

And this is the part most people miss: not all sets are created equal when it comes to Smart Brick compatibility. Some sets are "Smart Play compatible," meaning you'll need to bring your own Smart Brick to unlock the full interactive experience. So, if you're a fan of the Smart Brick's capabilities, be sure to check which sets include it before making your purchase!

So, what do you think? Are you excited about Lego's Smart Brick and these new Star Wars sets? Do you plan to dive into this innovative world of interactive play? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!