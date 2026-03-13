Unboxing and Review: Disney's Newest Minnie and Mickey Big Face Mini Totes (2026)

Get ready to fall in love with the adorable Minnie and Mickey Big Face Mini Totes! These cute canvas totes are now available at the Disney Store, and they're sure to be a hit with Disney fans of all ages. But here's where it gets controversial... some might argue that these totes are too cute to be practical!

The Minnie Big Face Mini Tote is shaped like Minnie Mouse's head, complete with a zipper, a 3D plush red bow with white polka dots, and a full-color image of Minnie's smiling face in the center. It also features a red carrying handle and a detachable shoulder strap with a lobster claw clip. The back of the tote displays Minnie's signature in white. These totes are also available in Mickey Mouse's iconic design, with his smiling face and signature in white on the back.

Both the Minnie and Mickey Big Face Mini Totes are available online at the Disney Store for $34.99 each. A special Valentine's Day edition of the Minnie tote is also available at Disneyland. But will you be grabbing one online? Let us know on social media! And this is the part most people miss... these totes are not just cute, but they also make great gifts for Disney enthusiasts. So, if you're looking for a unique and adorable gift, these totes are definitely worth considering. But remember, with great cuteness comes the risk of being too adorable to be practical! What do you think of these totes? Will you be grabbing one online? Let us know in the comments below!