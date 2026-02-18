Unbelievable! The Tiniest GR Supra Ever Built - A Student Project (2026)

Imagine a Toyota GR Supra so small it could fit in your garage alongside your regular-sized car, yet it still packs the spirit of its legendary sibling. That’s exactly what students at Nihon Automobile College (NATS) have created, and it might just be the smallest GR Supra ever built. But here’s where it gets even more fascinating: this pint-sized tribute isn’t just a toy—it’s a fully realized kei roadster, complete with authentic GR Supra parts and a wild bodykit that turns heads. And this is the part most people miss: it’s not just a showpiece; it’s a functional, tax-friendly, fuel-efficient marvel that proves big dreams can come in tiny packages.

The Story Behind the Mini Supra

NATS students have outdone themselves with this one-of-a-kind creation, unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Built from the humble Daihatsu Copen, this roadster is a bold reinterpretation of the iconic Toyota GR Supra. The project draws inspiration from the NATS-designed Supra Roadster concept of 2020, which was based on the Lexus SC. But this time, the students took it a step further by shrinking the design to kei car proportions while retaining the Supra’s aggressive aesthetics.

Controversial Design Choices?

Boldly, the students opted to use genuine GR Supra components, including headlights, taillights, and heavily modified bumpers. But fitting these parts onto the tiny Copen chassis required dramatic trimming and reshaping, sparking debates among purists: Is it still a Supra if it’s this small? The bodykit, featuring a vented hood, wider fenders, and a rear diffuser, only adds to the controversy. Some love the audacity; others question the authenticity. What’s your take?

The Devil’s in the Details

The mini-me roadster isn’t just about looks. It’s a labor of love, with custom fiberglass pieces crafted in-house and a paint job in Arancio Atlas, complete with graphics inspired by Brian’s iconic Supra from Fast & Furious. Inside, you’ll find Bride Zeta III bucket seats, a Sparco steering wheel, and a Diecock audio system—all premium touches in a car this size. The Kuhl Racing swan neck GT rear wing and molded ducktail spoiler add a touch of racing flair, while the Air Force Super Performance suspension gives it a stance that’s both aggressive and functional.

Performance: Small but Mighty?

Here’s where it gets controversial: the 2JZ-GTE engine didn’t make the cut. Instead, the roadster retains the Copen’s original 658 cc turbo engine, delivering a modest 63 hp. While some might scoff at the lack of power, the students designed it with practicality in mind—keeping taxes and fuel costs low. Plus, the Fujitsubo A-RM muffler ensures it sounds sportier than its specs suggest. But the question remains: Does a Supra deserve more power, or is the spirit enough?

A Triple Threat at Tokyo Auto Salon

The mini Supra roadster wasn’t alone at the event. It shared the spotlight with a Lexus-based Toyota Vellfire sedan and a lowrider-style Nissan Gloria, showcasing NATS’ incredible range of student-led projects. Together, these builds highlight the creativity and technical skill of the next generation of automotive designers and engineers.

Final Thoughts: Is Smaller Better?

This mini GR Supra is more than just a novelty; it’s a testament to the power of imagination and the enduring appeal of the Supra name. But it also raises a thought-provoking question: In a world obsessed with size and power, does a smaller, more practical tribute lose its essence, or does it redefine what a Supra can be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—we’d love to hear your take on this tiny titan!