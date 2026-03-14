Unbelievable Celebrity Car Collections: From Elvis to The Rock (2026)

7 Of The Weirdest Cars Owned By Celebrities

While regular folks might collect baseball cards or comic books, celebrities with their millions can indulge in more extravagant hobbies, like amassing impressive car collections. But it's not just about the flashy Lamborghinis and Porsches. True car enthusiasts, like these celebrities, seek the obscure, the bizarre, and the downright weird. Their collections showcase not just wealth but also a deep appreciation for the possibilities, imagination, and history that the world of cars offers. Here are some of the most unusual cars owned by celebrities.

Jay Leno's 1932 Morgan Three-Wheeler

Jay Leno, the former host of 'The Tonight Show' and owner of a vast car collection, is a bona fide gearhead. His 1932 Morgan Three-Wheeler is a rare find, as not many cars from that era remain operational. This three-wheeled beauty is instantly recognizable, and Leno even owns a 2014 version, showcasing the evolution of automobile technology over 80 years.

George Clooney's Tango T600

George Clooney, a Hollywood icon and environmental advocate, owns the first-ever Tango T600, a fully electric microcar. Despite its tiny size and low profile, the T600 failed to gain popularity, with only a dozen in existence. Clooney's endorsement might have been its saving grace, but it's a unique choice for a celebrity with a passion for sustainability.

Elvis Presley's Messerschmitt KR200

Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll, had an impressive car collection, including the Messerschmitt KR200. This German-built car had only three tires and a unique upside-down U-shaped steering wheel. Presley used it to navigate his Graceland homestead, and it remains with the KR200 with the Lansky family, despite offers from collectors.

Janis Joplin's Porsche 356

Janis Joplin, the legendary rock singer, celebrated her success with a 1964 Porsche 356-C. She took it a step further by turning the car's body into a canvas for her roadie, Dave Richards, to paint 'The History of the Universe.' This unique vehicle combines the freedom of a Porsche with the artistic spirit of the hippie generation.

Mick Fleetwood's 1953 London Taxi

Mick Fleetwood, the drummer of Fleetwood Mac, started his rock and roll journey with a 1953 London taxi. This practical choice allowed him to transport his drums to gigs, and it remains a special part of his career. Fleetwood's car collection is now vast, but this taxi holds a special place in his heart.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Plymouth Prowler

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, a wrestling-turned-actor superstar, owns the Plymouth Prowler, a modern take on a 1930s hot rod. Its sleek design and old-timey sensibilities make it a unique addition to his collection. The Prowler's appearance in 'Pain & Gain' further cements its place in his garage.

Jerry Seinfeld's BMW 300 Isetta

Jerry Seinfeld, the comedian and car enthusiast, owns a 1957 BMW 300 Isetta, a three-wheeled microcar. Its single-cylinder engine delivers only 12 horsepower, but it's a unique piece of history. The Isetta's design aimed to reduce manufacturing costs, and it played a crucial role in BMW's survival during the 1950s.