Unbelievable Big Wave Surfing at Jaws: Best Ride, Worst Wipeout (2026)

Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled adventure as we dive into the world of big-wave surfing with the legendary Pete Shaw!

The Ultimate Rush: Riding the Jaws of Maui

For those who crave the ultimate thrill, there's nothing quite like surfing the mighty Jaws, a legendary wave that has captivated the hearts and minds of surfers worldwide. Pete Shaw, a New York native with a passion for big waves, recently embarked on his sixth journey to this iconic spot, and his experience will leave you in awe.

"It's more than just a wave; it's a spiritual journey," Shaw shares, reflecting on the profound impact of riding Jaws. "Every time I paddle out, I feel a connection to something greater."

But here's where it gets controversial... Shaw has a unique perspective on what makes Jaws so special. He describes it as "the best, most perfectly shaped big wave in the world." A bold claim, indeed!

In a recent YouTube video, Shaw takes us on a journey through his session at Jaws, where he not only caught what he believes was the best wave of his life but also experienced one of his worst wipeouts. It's a tale of triumph and tribulation, and we're about to dive into the details.

The Challenge of Paddling Out

One of the most daunting aspects of surfing Jaws is the paddle out. Shaw explains that it's considered one of the toughest in the surfing world, and for good reason. "You have to navigate around giant boulders that seem straight out of a fantasy land," he says. "It's like a gauntlet you have to run."

The shorebreak adds an extra layer of danger, with waves barreling down on those boulders, creating a high-risk situation. "You have to time it perfectly," Shaw emphasizes. "One wrong move, and you could be looking at a serious injury."

The Monster Wave and the Mistake

On his first day at Jaws, Shaw paddled into a monster wave, an experience he describes as "the best big wave ride of my life." But the following day, things took a turn.

He attempted a wave that Kai Lenny passed on, and as he put it, "everything went wrong." His board, which had been stored under a deck for two years, was covered in mud, causing him to lose his footing. He fell, and the wave's lip snapped his board in two.

"It's been a tough week," Shaw admitted after the wipeout. "I'm not sure if I'm concussed, but I definitely feel like I've been put through the wringer. Jaws and Maverick's are two of the heaviest waves I've ever ridden. They'll humble you in an instant."

So, is Jaws the ultimate wave, or is it a recipe for disaster? Shaw's experience highlights the fine line between triumph and disaster in the world of big-wave surfing.

Check out Shaw's vlog to get the full story and decide for yourself! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=achJVGfXTf4)

What's your take on Jaws? Is it a wave you'd dare to ride, or is it too risky? Let's discuss in the comments and share our thoughts on this thrilling, yet controversial, aspect of surfing!