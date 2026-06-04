UMK 2026: First Hints Revealed! Who Will Represent Finland at Eurovision? (2026)

Finland's UMK 2026: A Musical Journey Unveiled

Get ready for a musical adventure as Finland prepares to showcase its talent at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026! Yle, the Finnish broadcaster, has released intriguing teaser images, offering a glimpse into the seven artists competing for the chance to represent Finland on the grand stage. But here's where it gets intriguing...

The artists' identities remain shrouded in mystery, with each image providing a subtle hint. From January 14th onwards, the excitement builds as the finalists are revealed live on TV. And that's not all! Starting from January 15th, each artist will unveil their entry, accompanied by a captivating music video, leading up to the grand finale on February 28th at the Nokia Arena in Tampere.

This year's UMK 2026 marks a significant milestone, with a record-breaking 491 songs submitted. The competition is fierce, and the journey to Eurovision 2026 is about to begin! Finland's Eurovision journey began in 1961, and they've had their fair share of highs and lows. From finishing last on multiple occasions to achieving their first win in 2006 with Lordi's 'Hard Rock Hallelujah,' Finland's story is one of determination and musical excellence.

Stay tuned as Eurovoix brings you all the latest updates, keeping you in the loop with every twist and turn of this captivating musical journey. Will Finland's next representative bring home the glory once again?