Umar Nurmagomedov Avoiding Vinicius Oliveira? UFC Bantamweight Drama Unfolds! (2026)

Is Umar Nurmagomedov's Fear of Streaking UFC Bantamweights Holding Him Back?

'He's running away' claims Vinicius Oliveira, a rising star in the UFC bantamweight division, who believes Umar Nurmagomedov is avoiding him due to his lack of excitement in the octagon. Oliveira, who has been on a six-fight winning streak, recently spoke out about Nurmagomedov's decision-heavy performances, stating that he finds them uninspiring.

Nurmagomedov, ranked No. 2 in the UFC bantamweight division, has not scored a finish since early 2023 and has ended his last five fights via decision. This has raised questions about his ability to captivate fans and maintain the excitement that the UFC brass has been seeking in recent times.

Oliveira, who is set to face Mario Bautista in the main event of UFC Vegas 113, believes that Nurmagomedov's fear of him is the reason for the lack of a match-up between the two. He claims that Nurmagomedov is 'afraid' of him and is running away like a demon from a curse.

While Oliveira is on a six-fight winning streak and is considered a new bantamweight title contender, the question remains: will he ever share the octagon with Nurmagomedov? The UFC community is divided on this, with some believing that Nurmagomedov's decision-heavy style is a result of his strategic approach, while others think it's a sign of his lack of confidence.

'Is Umar Nurmagomedov's fear of streaking UFC bantamweights holding him back?' This is a question that the UFC community is buzzing with, and one that we'll likely hear more about as Oliveira and Nurmagomedov's careers progress. Do you think Nurmagomedov's decision-heavy style is a result of his fear of Oliveira, or is there another explanation? Sound off in the comments below!